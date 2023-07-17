Championship Final: Tornado Bee v Premier

Tornado Bee 205/5

Premier 127 all out

Tornado Bee won by 78 runs

Premiership Final: Aziz Damani v Avengers

Aziz Damani 178/8

Avengers 153/9

Aziz Damani won by 25 runs

The final day of the T20 League at the Lugogo Cricket Oval treated fans to a run feast with both finals serving up some good sauce.

The Championship Final between Tornado Bee and Premier had the former who were pre-game favourites scoring over 200 runs as they set a big total on the back of a half centuries from Nicholas Kebba (84) and Jonathan Ssebanja (59) who put on an opening stand of 104.

Premier were in the game for at least the first 10 overs as they got stuck in taking the attack to Tornado Bee but the constant loss of wickets derailed their run chase running out of steam with still 78 runs required.

Tornado Bee got back to winning ways even if it is in the second division of the National League. They were the last team to win the top league before the dominance of Aziz Damani started.

Aziz Damani | Credit: UCA

In the main event, Aziz Damani was seeking a sixth title while Avengers were seeking their first kind of glory in local cricket.

Damani won the toss and elected to bat first and Avengers quickly reduced them to 30/3 but none of those early wickets was Riazat Ali Shah and as long as he was in, Aziz Damani had a chance. He went on to score 78 runs capitalising on two drop chances to ensure that Damani put on a healthy 178/8 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Avengers got out of the blocks guns blazing scoring 50 runs inside four overs but a loss of wickets in clusters derailed the run chase.

A late charge from Avengers brought some respect to the final total but Damani had done enough to win their sixth title.

Riazat Ali Shah with another inspired knock that earned him the MVP title for the Premiership division while Jonathan Ssebanja of Tornado Bee won the MVP title for the Championship division.