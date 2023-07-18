Moses Aliro has revealed he is leaving Wakiso Giants ahead of a potential move to URA.

The winger has spent two years at the club and has been a key part of the exciting team since joining from KCCA.

In a statement on his social media pages, Aliro was proud of everyone at the club from the management, coaching staff, fellow players and fans.

“Thanks for the amazing two years shared together Wakiso Giants family. I thank the board members, the fans and the president for the amazing support both in and out of the pitch. To the coaching staffs and players, Thanks for the guidance and love. Wish you all well.”

The Purple Sharks are looking at Samson Kigozi as a perfect replacement for the winger with reports the former Police and KCCA attacker has agreed personal terms with the club after leaving Maroons.