At least 3000 people are expected to take part in the second edition of the road safety marathon this Sunday, 23rd July 2023.

This marathon is organized by the Legacy Road Safety Initiative with the bold intention to further spread a year-round awareness campaign of proper road use.

The 2nd Road Safety Marathon will happen on Sunday, 23rd July 2023

According to Richard Young Owere, a team leader at Legacy Road Safety Initiative (LRSI), the road safety marathon is to create awareness, advocate and promote cohesion in the fight against road crashed in the country.

There are two categories (10KM & 21KM) in this marathon with the start and finishing points at Nakasero Primary School.

The main theme for the marathon is “Run for crash victims”.

Richard Young Owere, a team leader at Legacy Road Safety Initiative (5th from left) hands over reflector jackets to some Boda Boda riders

Out of every 100 crashes, 22 people die. 12 people die on the average from road related accidents. State of the roads is alarming. The cost of these crashes is Shs 4.4 trillion annually (5% of the GDP). Some of the people being lost are in productive cluster, school children inclusive. 60% of these crashes is due to recklessness (drivers and pedestrians). There is over-speeding of vehicles, over loading (passengers and goods), most vehicles are in dire state (Dangerous Mechnical Condition), poor roads We need to do something special with an all year-round awareness campaign through starting with the flagship road safety campaign. Richard Young Owere, a team leader at Legacy Road Safety Initiative (LRSI)

The official kits show off of the Road Safety Marathon

Rogers Kawuma Nsereko, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Road Traffic in Kampala and Metropolitan lauded the Legacy Road Safety for the road use awareness campaign that will run for the entire year.

I want to appreciate Legacy Road Safety for this wonderful initiative. As Uganda Police, we are humbled for such developments that help to join hands with the work of the Police to tame road accidents. Rogers Kawuma Nsereko, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Road Traffic in Kampala and Metropolitan

SSP Kawuma humbly appealed to road users to regulate speed on the roads in a bid to avoid the occurrence of road accidents.

2023 Road Safety Marathon official launch

For starters, all the routes of the marathon have been well assessed for hazards risks (man-holes being worked upon and stationary objects being cleared) with security assured along the journey and at the main venue (Nakasero primary school).

Richard Young Owere, a team leader at Legacy Road Safety Initiative (Left) and another official

Partners:

The organizers, Legacy Road Safety Initiative have partnered with a number of partners to make this project a success.

These include among others; The Uganda Police, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Works & Transport, School Children, Simba Automotives, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), UBC television, Gugudde TV, Bethany TV, Bus companies, Safe Boda, Uganda Boda Boda Riders Association, Brania, Road Safety Advocacy Coalition Uganda (ROSACU), Uganda Red Cross, redr uk, Daxi Driving school and many others.

2023 Road Safety Marathon official poster

Traffic officers (with traffic escorts in front and behind of the running pack) will be available along the route with various aid stations per every two to three kilometres to provide water and first aid.

Ambulances will also be deployed, equipped with nurses and other first aiders to assist in case of any help needed.

School children who are key stake-holders in the road safety campaign will also participate.

Simba Automotives show off the Motor bike that will be given out

Simba Automotives Limited, one of the partners on board will donate a new motor cycle.

This is the second time running that Legacy Road Safety Initiative is organizing such a marathon.

LRSI is responsible for road safety advocacy, safe school journeys, road safety education user empowerment, sustainable mobility, road safety research, health, among other tasks.

A water bottle and running kit to be used

Road Safety Marathon kits

Running kits nitty gritty:

Running kits are available in all size with each of them costing Ug.shs 25,000.

Kits can be assessed at the Legacy Road Safety Initiative head offices found at Old Kampala Chicken House (Level 2, room 18), Ovino House (Level 2 – Boda Boda Industry offices), 8th Street Total Energies (Safeway Rightway) and Gugudde TV reception.

A lady shows off a running kit for 2023 Road Safety Marathon

More inquiries can be made via Irs-initiative.org or calling 0752605479 and 0414698675.