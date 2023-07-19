Buddo SS U16 players receive their trophy

Overview:

St Mary’s College Rushoroza was the host school for over 60 secondary schools of Uganda in the different games of Football (U-14 & 16), Beach Football, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Athletics (including the Cross country), DanceSports and Lacrosse.

In the past ten days, Kabale district in South-Western Uganda was a bee-hive confine with the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 taking center stage.

Minister Peter Ogwang (third left) hands over a trophy to Standard High School in Athletics

Beach Football, Beach Volleyball and Lacrosse were played for the first time at these games.

The different sports amenities in Kabale district hosted these games with the Kabale Municipal stadium, the main ground for athletics, the official opening and closing ceremonies.

Dickson Kamukama of Ntare School in the DanceSport competition | Credit: David Isabirye

State Minister of Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang officiated at the official closure of the games on Monday, 17th July 2023.

Ogwang was flanked by the Commissioner of physical education and sports Rev Duncans Mugumya, USSSA-cum-FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha, Kabale political leaders, some school head teachers, sports masters and mistresses as well as the other leaders.

Officials with the St Mary’s Kitende Netball team prior to their throw off against rivals St Noa Girls School in the final | Credit: David Isabirye

The minister lauded USSSA for organizing the games, specially saluting St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting the different schools and the other key stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make the games eventful.

He strong castigated the continued use of non-bonifade students to participate in these games.

Minister Peter Ogwang (in yellow) throws the ball towards the Netball ring | Credit: David Isabirye

I am humbled by USSSA’s effort to organize such games of this magnitude. I thank Kabale district for welcoming us and in particular the management of St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting us all. These games are the future of Uganda’s sports. I am not impressed by schools that use non-students.

Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister of Sports

The top performers per discipline will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda come this September.

Samuel Chelimo powers to the finishing line in the 800M boys’ final | Credit: David Isabirye
Some of the trophies and medals given out to the exceling players and teams | Credit: David Isabirye

Here are different top performers (medalists; Gold, Silver and Bronze):

Lacrosse:

Girls:

  • Gold: Nabisunsa Girls School
  • Silver: Mariam High School
  • Bronze: St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe

Beach Soccer:

Girls:

  • Gold: Mukono Kings High School
  • Silver: Shammah High School

Boys:

  • Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
  • Silver: London College of St Lawrence
  • Bronze: St Mary’s College Rushoroza

Woodball:

Girls:

  • Gold: Mityana SS
  • Silver: Luzira S.S
  • Bronze: Mpoma School Mukono

Boys:

  • Gold: Luzira S.S
  • Silver: Airforce S.S
  • Bronze: Our Lady of Africa
St Mark’s College Namagoma dancer in action at Kabale Municipal Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Dance Sport:

Girls:

  • Gold: St Juliana High School
  • Silver: St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High
  • Bronze: London College of St Lawrence

Boys:

  • Gold: St Mark’s College Namagoma
  • Silver: Crown City of St Lawrence
  • Bronze: Mbarara High School

Beach Volleyball:

Girls:

  • Gold: Katikamu SDA
  • Silver: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School
  • Bronze: St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Boys:

  • Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
  • Silver: Bukedea Comprehensive School
  • Bronze: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School

Handball:

Girls:

  • Gold: Kawanda S.S
  • Silver: Gombe SS
  • Bronze: Kibuli SS

Boys:

  • Gold: Kakungulu Memorial School
  • Silver: Wampewo Ntake S.S
  • Bronze: Gombe SS

Basketball (3X3):

Girls:

  • Gold: St Mary’s SS Kitende
  • Silver: Ssaku SS
  • Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls School

Boys:

  • Gold: Bethel Covenant College
  • Silver: Hope S.S Nakirebe
  • Bronze: Buddo SS

Volleyball:

Girls:

  • Gold: St Elizabeth High School, Mbarara
  • Silver: Ngora High School
  • Bronze: Seroma Christian High School

Boys:

  • Gold: Standard High School
  • Silver: Bukedea Comprehensive SS
  • Bronze: Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School
St Mary’s Kitende against St Noa Girls Netball action | Credit: David Isabirye

Netball:

  • Gold: St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende
  • Silver: St Noa Girls School, Zzana
  • Bronze: Kawanda S.S

Rugby 7’s:

Girls:

  • Gold: Nkoma S.S
  • Silver: Jinja S.S
  • Bronze: St Katherine S.S, Lira

Boys:

  • Gold: Jinja S.S
  • Silver: Kiira College Butiiki
  • Bronze: London College of St. Lawrence

Football U-14:

Girls:

  • Gold: Kawempe Muslim S.S
  • Silver: St Noa Girls School
  • Bronze: Rines SS

Boys:

  • Gold: St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende
  • Silver: Amus College School
  • Bronze: Royal Giant High School
Buddo SS U-16 players celebrate their post match penalty victory over Quality High School Buikwe. The game ended 4-3 after 1-all in normal time | Credit: David Isabirye

Football U-16:

Girls:

  • Gold: Kawempe Muslim S.S
  • Silver: Bon Consili
  • Bronze: Amus College School

Boys:

  • Gold: Buddo S.S
  • Silver: Quality High School, Buikwe
  • Bronze: St. Juliana High School Gayaza
Kween’s Patience Cherop leads the pack in the 3000m girls’ final | Credit: David Isabirye

Athletics (Schools – Overall):

  • Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
  • Silver: Gombe S.S
  • Bronze: Chemwanga High School

Athletics (Districts):

  • Gold: Wakiso District
  • Silver: Tororo District
  • Bronze: Butambala District

Athletics (Zones):

Boys:

  • Gold: Acholi
  • Silver: West Nile
  • Bronze: Busoga

Girls:

  • Gold: Acholi
  • Bronze: West Nile
  • Bronze: Teso – Bronze

Athletics (Schools – Overall):

Girls:

  • Gold: Standard High School
  • Silver: Millennium Unique College
  • Bronze: Gombe SS

Boys:

  • Gold: St Joseph’s College – Layibi
  • Silver: Standard High School, Zzana
  • Bronze: Gombe SS

Cross Country:

Girls:

  • Gold: Kween
  • Silver: Kapchorwa
  • Bronze: Kabale

Boys:

  • Gold: Kween
  • Silver: Bukwo
  • Bronze: Kapchwora
Kigezi Traditional dancers in action entertaining the crowd | Credit: David Isabirye
A security personnel keeps control of the crowd at Kabale Municipal stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

