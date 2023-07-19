Overview:
In the past ten days, Kabale district in South-Western Uganda was a bee-hive confine with the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 taking center stage.
St Mary’s College Rushoroza was the host school for over 60 secondary schools of Uganda in the different games of Football (U-14 & 16), Beach Football, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Athletics (including the Cross country) and Lacrosse.
Beach Football, Beach Volleyball and Lacrosse were played for the first time at these games.
The different sports amenities in Kabale district hosted these games with the Kabale Municipal stadium, the main ground for athletics, the official opening and closing ceremonies.
State Minister of Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang officiated at the official closure of the games on Monday, 17th July 2023.
Ogwang was flanked by the Commissioner of physical education and sports Rev Duncans Mugumya, USSSA-cum-FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha, Kabale political leaders, some school head teachers, sports masters and mistresses as well as the other leaders.
The minister lauded USSSA for organizing the games, specially saluting St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting the different schools and the other key stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make the games eventful.
He strong castigated the continued use of non-bonifade students to participate in these games.
I am humbled by USSSA’s effort to organize such games of this magnitude. I thank Kabale district for welcoming us and in particular the management of St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting us all. These games are the future of Uganda’s sports. I am not impressed by schools that use non-students.Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister of Sports
The top performers per discipline will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda come this September.
Here are different top performers (medalists; Gold, Silver and Bronze):
Lacrosse:
Girls:
- Gold: Nabisunsa Girls School
- Silver: Mariam High School
- Bronze: St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe
Beach Soccer:
Girls:
- Gold: Mukono Kings High School
- Silver: Shammah High School
Boys:
- Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
- Silver: London College of St Lawrence
- Bronze: St Mary’s College Rushoroza
Woodball:
Girls:
- Gold: Mityana SS
- Silver: Luzira S.S
- Bronze: Mpoma School Mukono
Boys:
- Gold: Luzira S.S
- Silver: Airforce S.S
- Bronze: Our Lady of Africa
Dance Sport:
Girls:
- Gold: St Juliana High School
- Silver: St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High
- Bronze: London College of St Lawrence
Boys:
- Gold: St Mark’s College Namagoma
- Silver: Crown City of St Lawrence
- Bronze: Mbarara High School
Beach Volleyball:
Girls:
- Gold: Katikamu SDA
- Silver: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School
- Bronze: St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa
Boys:
- Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
- Silver: Bukedea Comprehensive School
- Bronze: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School
Handball:
Girls:
- Gold: Kawanda S.S
- Silver: Gombe SS
- Bronze: Kibuli SS
Boys:
- Gold: Kakungulu Memorial School
- Silver: Wampewo Ntake S.S
- Bronze: Gombe SS
Basketball (3X3):
Girls:
- Gold: St Mary’s SS Kitende
- Silver: Ssaku SS
- Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls School
Boys:
- Gold: Bethel Covenant College
- Silver: Hope S.S Nakirebe
- Bronze: Buddo SS
Volleyball:
Girls:
- Gold: St Elizabeth High School, Mbarara
- Silver: Ngora High School
- Bronze: Seroma Christian High School
Boys:
- Gold: Standard High School
- Silver: Bukedea Comprehensive SS
- Bronze: Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School
Netball:
- Gold: St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende
- Silver: St Noa Girls School, Zzana
- Bronze: Kawanda S.S
Rugby 7’s:
Girls:
- Gold: Nkoma S.S
- Silver: Jinja S.S
- Bronze: St Katherine S.S, Lira
Boys:
- Gold: Jinja S.S
- Silver: Kiira College Butiiki
- Bronze: London College of St. Lawrence
Football U-14:
Girls:
- Gold: Kawempe Muslim S.S
- Silver: St Noa Girls School
- Bronze: Rines SS
Boys:
- Gold: St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende
- Silver: Amus College School
- Bronze: Royal Giant High School
Football U-16:
Girls:
- Gold: Kawempe Muslim S.S
- Silver: Bon Consili
- Bronze: Amus College School
Boys:
- Gold: Buddo S.S
- Silver: Quality High School, Buikwe
- Bronze: St. Juliana High School Gayaza
Athletics (Schools – Overall):
- Gold: Standard High School, Zzana
- Silver: Gombe S.S
- Bronze: Chemwanga High School
Athletics (Districts):
- Gold: Wakiso District
- Silver: Tororo District
- Bronze: Butambala District
Athletics (Zones):
Boys:
- Gold: Acholi
- Silver: West Nile
- Bronze: Busoga
Girls:
- Gold: Acholi
- Bronze: West Nile
- Bronze: Teso – Bronze
Athletics (Schools – Overall):
Girls:
- Gold: Standard High School
- Silver: Millennium Unique College
- Bronze: Gombe SS
Boys:
- Gold: St Joseph’s College – Layibi
- Silver: Standard High School, Zzana
- Bronze: Gombe SS
Cross Country:
Girls:
- Gold: Kween
- Silver: Kapchorwa
- Bronze: Kabale
Boys:
- Gold: Kween
- Silver: Bukwo
- Bronze: Kapchwora