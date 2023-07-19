Overview: St Mary’s College Rushoroza was the host school for over 60 secondary schools of Uganda in the different games of Football (U-14 & 16), Beach Football, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Athletics (including the Cross country), DanceSports and Lacrosse.

In the past ten days, Kabale district in South-Western Uganda was a bee-hive confine with the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 taking center stage.

St Mary’s College Rushoroza was the host school for over 60 secondary schools of Uganda in the different games of Football (U-14 & 16), Beach Football, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Handball, Netball, Athletics (including the Cross country) and Lacrosse.

Minister Peter Ogwang (third left) hands over a trophy to Standard High School in Athletics

Beach Football, Beach Volleyball and Lacrosse were played for the first time at these games.

The different sports amenities in Kabale district hosted these games with the Kabale Municipal stadium, the main ground for athletics, the official opening and closing ceremonies.

Dickson Kamukama of Ntare School in the DanceSport competition | Credit: David Isabirye

State Minister of Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang officiated at the official closure of the games on Monday, 17th July 2023.

Ogwang was flanked by the Commissioner of physical education and sports Rev Duncans Mugumya, USSSA-cum-FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha, Kabale political leaders, some school head teachers, sports masters and mistresses as well as the other leaders.

Officials with the St Mary’s Kitende Netball team prior to their throw off against rivals St Noa Girls School in the final | Credit: David Isabirye

The minister lauded USSSA for organizing the games, specially saluting St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting the different schools and the other key stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make the games eventful.

He strong castigated the continued use of non-bonifade students to participate in these games.

Minister Peter Ogwang (in yellow) throws the ball towards the Netball ring | Credit: David Isabirye

I am humbled by USSSA’s effort to organize such games of this magnitude. I thank Kabale district for welcoming us and in particular the management of St Mary’s College Rushoroza for hosting us all. These games are the future of Uganda’s sports. I am not impressed by schools that use non-students. Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister of Sports

The top performers per discipline will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda come this September.

Samuel Chelimo powers to the finishing line in the 800M boys’ final | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the trophies and medals given out to the exceling players and teams | Credit: David Isabirye

Here are different top performers (medalists; Gold, Silver and Bronze):

Lacrosse:

Girls:

Gold: Nabisunsa Girls School

Nabisunsa Girls School Silver: Mariam High School

Mariam High School Bronze: St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe

Beach Soccer:

Girls:

Gold: Mukono Kings High School

Mukono Kings High School Silver: Shammah High School

Boys:

Gold: Standard High School, Zzana

Standard High School, Zzana Silver : London College of St Lawrence

: London College of St Lawrence Bronze: St Mary’s College Rushoroza

Woodball:

Girls:

Gold : Mityana SS

: Mityana SS Silver : Luzira S.S

: Luzira S.S Bronze: Mpoma School Mukono

Boys:

Gold : Luzira S.S

: Luzira S.S Silver : Airforce S.S

: Airforce S.S Bronze: Our Lady of Africa

St Mark’s College Namagoma dancer in action at Kabale Municipal Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Dance Sport:

Girls:

Gold : St Juliana High School

: St Juliana High School Silver : St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High

: St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High Bronze: London College of St Lawrence

Boys:

Gold: St Mark’s College Namagoma

St Mark’s College Namagoma Silver : Crown City of St Lawrence

: Crown City of St Lawrence Bronze: Mbarara High School

Beach Volleyball:

Girls:

Gold: Katikamu SDA

Katikamu SDA Silver : Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School

: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School Bronze: St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Boys:

Gold : Standard High School, Zzana

: Standard High School, Zzana Silver : Bukedea Comprehensive School

: Bukedea Comprehensive School Bronze: Namugongo Vocational & Secondary School

Handball:

Girls:

Gold : Kawanda S.S

: Kawanda S.S Silver : Gombe SS

: Gombe SS Bronze: Kibuli SS

Boys:

Gold : Kakungulu Memorial School

: Kakungulu Memorial School Silver : Wampewo Ntake S.S

: Wampewo Ntake S.S Bronze: Gombe SS

Basketball (3X3):

Girls:

Gold : St Mary’s SS Kitende

: St Mary’s SS Kitende Silver : Ssaku SS

: Ssaku SS Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls School

Boys:

Gold : Bethel Covenant College

: Bethel Covenant College Silver : Hope S.S Nakirebe

: Hope S.S Nakirebe Bronze: Buddo SS

Volleyball:

Girls:

Gold : St Elizabeth High School, Mbarara

: St Elizabeth High School, Mbarara Silver : Ngora High School

: Ngora High School Bronze: Seroma Christian High School

Boys:

Gold : Standard High School

: Standard High School Silver : Bukedea Comprehensive SS

: Bukedea Comprehensive SS Bronze: Namugongo Vocational and Secondary School

St Mary’s Kitende against St Noa Girls Netball action | Credit: David Isabirye

Netball:

Gold: St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende Silver : St Noa Girls School, Zzana

: St Noa Girls School, Zzana Bronze: Kawanda S.S

Rugby 7’s:

Girls:

Gold : Nkoma S.S

: Nkoma S.S Silver : Jinja S.S

: Jinja S.S Bronze: St Katherine S.S, Lira

Boys:

Gold : Jinja S.S

: Jinja S.S Silver : Kiira College Butiiki

: Kiira College Butiiki Bronze: London College of St. Lawrence

Football U-14:

Girls:

Gold: Kawempe Muslim S.S

Kawempe Muslim S.S Silver : St Noa Girls School

: St Noa Girls School Bronze: Rines SS

Boys:

Gold : St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende

: St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende Silver : Amus College School

: Amus College School Bronze: Royal Giant High School

Buddo SS U-16 players celebrate their post match penalty victory over Quality High School Buikwe. The game ended 4-3 after 1-all in normal time | Credit: David Isabirye

Football U-16:

Girls:

Gold : Kawempe Muslim S.S

: Kawempe Muslim S.S Silver : Bon Consili

: Bon Consili Bronze: Amus College School

Boys:

Gold : Buddo S.S

: Buddo S.S Silver : Quality High School, Buikwe

: Quality High School, Buikwe Bronze: St. Juliana High School Gayaza

Kween’s Patience Cherop leads the pack in the 3000m girls’ final | Credit: David Isabirye

Athletics (Schools – Overall):

Gold: Standard High School, Zzana

Standard High School, Zzana Silver : Gombe S.S

: Gombe S.S Bronze: Chemwanga High School

Athletics (Districts):

Gold: Wakiso District

Wakiso District Silver : Tororo District

: Tororo District Bronze: Butambala District

Athletics (Zones):

Boys:

Gold : Acholi

: Acholi Silver : West Nile

: West Nile Bronze: Busoga

Girls:

Gold : Acholi

: Acholi Bronze : West Nile

: West Nile Bronze: Teso – Bronze

Athletics (Schools – Overall):

Girls:

Gold: Standard High School

Standard High School Silver : Millennium Unique College

: Millennium Unique College Bronze: Gombe SS

Boys:

Gold : St Joseph’s College – Layibi

: St Joseph’s College – Layibi Silver : Standard High School, Zzana

: Standard High School, Zzana Bronze: Gombe SS

Cross Country:

Girls:

Gold : Kween

: Kween Silver : Kapchorwa

: Kapchorwa Bronze: Kabale

Boys:

Gold : Kween

: Kween Silver : Bukwo

: Bukwo Bronze: Kapchwora

Kigezi Traditional dancers in action entertaining the crowd | Credit: David Isabirye

A security personnel keeps control of the crowd at Kabale Municipal stadium | Credit: David Isabirye