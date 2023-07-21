Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have on Friday announced the acquisition of defender Grant Matsiko from Wakiso Giants FC.

The Venoms confirmed the roving right back joins them on a two-year employment contract.

“Vipers SC have completed the signing of right-back Grant Matsiko on a two-year employment contract, which will run till 2025.” The club confirmed.

Matsiko was one of the best defenders in the league last season and was named in the Best XI of the 2022/23 campaign in the recently concluded UPL Awards.

His arrival means he will be competing for the right back position with Ashiraf Mandela.

Upon his announcement, Matsiko who formerly captain Kigezi Home Boyz indicated he is delighted to join the best club in the country.

“I’m very happy to be here and I want to win a lot with this club because it’s an amazing club. I want to be a big part of this club and now, I have to level up and show another personality of me on the pitch because this is a demanding & ambitious team.”

Matsiko becomes the club’s fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window joining Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo, Richard Matovu and David Bagoole.