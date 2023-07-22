Overview: Kawowo Sports understands that the relationship between Mwesigwa and the outgoing CEO, Isaac Nkemba, Omar Mandela’s most trusted man caused the early departure.

Isaac Mwesigwa has left his job as SC Villa Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The former Express CEO joined the Jogoos on June 13, the same day the club unveiled coaches Dusan Stojanovic and Morley Byekwaso at club offices in Industrial Area.

Kawowo Sports understands that the relationship between Mwesigwa and the outgoing CEO, Isaac Nkemba, Omar Mandela’s most trusted man caused the early departure.

“I have officially resigned,” Mwesigwa told Kawowo Sports.

Its alleged that Mwesigwa was unhappy with infringement on his works.

Villa are trying to re-organize their house ahead of the 2023/24 but have already lost two key players in Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale who were important in their in their failed pursuit of the title on the final day.

The club is silently making recruitments but with reports that one of the national team coaches is behind the approval of the signings and literally in charge despite the appointment of Stojanovic.

Officially, the club has added Arua Hill Goalkeeping Coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo to their ranks.

For the Next Two Years!

Coach #Yusuf_Ssenyonjo will be in charge of the goal keeping department.



Welcome Coach!👏🏾#Jogoos pic.twitter.com/7y8OPq5fEn — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) July 21, 2023