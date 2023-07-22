After a shock loss in Round One against Stallions, Toyota Buffaloes redeemed themselves by beating Stanbic Black Pirates in Round Three.
It was a must-win match for them to progress to the Cup Quarterfinal ahead of youngsters Stallions in Pool A.
Finishing second in the pool set up a Kyadondo Derby against Platinum Credit Heathens who topped Pool D.
How day one proceeded
In a similar fashion, Rams ambushed Makerere landlords Impis in the first round to play the Cup Quarterfinals for the first time this season.
Men’s Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:
- Pirates vs Rams
- Kobs vs Rhinos
- Heathens vs Buffaloes
- Hippos vs Mongers
Impis dropped to the Challenge Cup and will play for a highest-possible ninth-place finish, beginning in the Quarterfinals against Boks.
Stallions and MUBS, both from the Central Region 7s championship, will renew hostilities in the Challenge Cup too.
Men’s Challenge Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:
- Stallions vs MUBS
- Walukuba vs Kyambogo
- Impis vs Boks
- Warriors vs Sailors
The women’s fixtures will see the Lady Cranes outfits take on two stiff challenges against Avengers and Black Pearls. Probables will face the former and Possibles the latter.
Women’s Day Two Fixtures:
- Nile Rapids vs Thunderbirds
- Lady Cranes Probables vs Avengers
- Lady Cranes Possibles vs Black Pearls
Action on Day Two will kick off at 8 a.m. local time and will conclude with the crowning of the Rujumba 7s champions.