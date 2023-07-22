After a shock loss in Round One against Stallions, Toyota Buffaloes redeemed themselves by beating Stanbic Black Pirates in Round Three.

It was a must-win match for them to progress to the Cup Quarterfinal ahead of youngsters Stallions in Pool A.

Finishing second in the pool set up a Kyadondo Derby against Platinum Credit Heathens who topped Pool D.

In a similar fashion, Rams ambushed Makerere landlords Impis in the first round to play the Cup Quarterfinals for the first time this season.

Men’s Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Pirates vs Rams

Kobs vs Rhinos

Heathens vs Buffaloes

Hippos vs Mongers

Impis dropped to the Challenge Cup and will play for a highest-possible ninth-place finish, beginning in the Quarterfinals against Boks.

Stallions and MUBS, both from the Central Region 7s championship, will renew hostilities in the Challenge Cup too.

Men’s Challenge Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Stallions vs MUBS

Walukuba vs Kyambogo

Impis vs Boks

Warriors vs Sailors

The women’s fixtures will see the Lady Cranes outfits take on two stiff challenges against Avengers and Black Pearls. Probables will face the former and Possibles the latter.

Women’s Day Two Fixtures:

Nile Rapids vs Thunderbirds

Lady Cranes Probables vs Avengers

Lady Cranes Possibles vs Black Pearls

Action on Day Two will kick off at 8 a.m. local time and will conclude with the crowning of the Rujumba 7s champions.