Goalkeeper Denis Otim has joined Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) on a two-year deal.

The Tax Collectors made the announcement for the arrival of the shot stopper on Monday.

“URA FC is delighted to announce that goalkeeper Denis Otim has joined the club on a two year contract.”

Otim joins the Tax Collectors from Express FC where he played for the last three seasons.

“I am extremely happy to join URA FC because it’s one of the big clubs in Uganda. It’s a new Challenge for me as I come at a club where their is competition which I know will push me to work harder. I want to help the club win the trophy in my first season because I am a winner and I want to keep many clean sheets.” he said in an interview with the club media team.

Otim comes in as a replacement for Nafian Alionzi who is believed to have completed a move to Ethiopia after running down his contract at the club.

Otim becomes the seventh signing for URA FC in the ongoing transfer window joining Denis Luzige Kisiriko, John Innocent Kisolo, Amis Bwangani, Godfrey Sekibengo, Moses Aliro and Ibrahim Wammanah.