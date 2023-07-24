Last month, CFO Motors announced a two-year partnership with Entebbe Golf Club which would see them co-sponsor two major tournaments; the MTN Monthly Tee and the Singleton Match Play Challenge.

As per the agreement, Entebbe Club would host four major tournaments where lucky golfers have the opportunity to win the coveted hole-in-one prize.

While the MTN Monthly Tee has already been played thrice with CFAO Motors staking a 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross for a hole-in-one during the Monthly Tee of Tees in June, the highly anticipated Singleton Match Play Challenge only returned on Saturday, July 22 with Season 7 qualifying round at the par 71 course.

The brand new Toyota Fortuner that was staked by CFO Motors for a hole-in-one

The event that ignites excitement among the golf faithful was spiced up by CFAO Motors Uganda who, this time, staked a 2023 Toyota Fortuner for a hole-in-one during the qualification round.

CFAO Motors also set up a mini hole-in-one challenge to add to the fun where participants had five attempts to win a prize by hitting three hole-in-one shots to be eligible for mini prizes that included t-shirts, umbrellas, and pens.

While there was no lucky golfer to take home the prize, Isaac Tegule, the marketing Manager CFAO Motors said there will be an even bigger prize for the finale that will be played on December 2.

“Congratulations to all our winners. Unfortunately, we are taking back the hole-in-hole prize but we hope to see you in December for the finale where we shall have a bigger prize,” he said.

The challenge will start proper with Round One on August 12, Round Two on August 26, Round Three on September 9, and Round Four on October 7 while the semifinals and the finals will take place on November 18 and December 2 respectively.

Singleton Match Play Challenge | Round One Draws

NOTE: Match 5: Atukunda Evelyn/Katwebaze Elias vs Magero Stephen/Akena Dickson