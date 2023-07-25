KCCA have been given a bye to the second preliminary round following their impressive performances in the past outings.

The Kasasiro are part of the draw that is scheduled to take place in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon but will enter fray in the second round.

This is after CAF considered performances of the 2017 and 2018 where the Kasasiro impressed and reached the group stages of the Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively.

In the second preliminary round, KCCA will host the second leg at home and will face winner between matches 13 and 14 that will be determined in the first preliminary.

Some of the other exempted teams include Rwanda’s Rayon Sport, South Africa’s Super Sport United, Club Africain of Tunisia and Egypt’s Zamalek.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s CAF Champions League ambassadors Vipers are in Pot 6 along with AS Vita and Al Merriekh.