Uganda Premier League outfit KCCA FC have on Tuesday learnt the pathway they will have negotiate in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The development comes after the draw event for Africa’s premier club competitions conducted today in Cairo, Egypt.

The Lugogo based side have got a bye at the first round.

Therefore, at the second round, they will face the winner on aggregate between Olympique de Béja (Tunisia) and Abu Salim SC (Libya).

The aforementioned level will be the last round before teams qualify for groups stage.

The second round games will be played between September 17th – 1st October 2023.

It should be noted that KCCA FC are returning to the continent for the first time since 2021 when they will eliminated from the same competition by AS Kigali of Rwanda.