Matchday 3: U-19 World Cup Qualifiers (Africa)

Game 2: Uganda U-19 v Nigeria U-19

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat 1st Uganda 69 all out

Nigeria 39 all out

Uganda won by 30 runs

In a low-scoring match between two sides that have been to the World Cup, there were very few positives to mention from the game between Uganda and Nigeria.

Both sides played out only 46 overs and scored 106 runs for 20 wickets.

The first question will be about the wicket, but there were no demons in the wicket but a batting deficiency for both sides was the script of the day.

Uganda elected to bat first after winning the toss but was completely taken by surprise by some great pace bowling from Emmanuel Udekwe (4/22) who was supported by Prosper Useni (1/10). The two ripped through the Ugandan top order to leave them railing at 17/5.

Yunusi Sowobi (8) and Joseph Baguma (5) tried to hang around to move the score into the 30s but Baguma threw away his wicket and Sowobi followed him in quick succession.

Pius Oloka (17) put some respect to the total for Uganda with a late charge with Abdul Aziz Tandai but Uganda ran out of steam at 69 inside 28 overs.

In the chase, Nigeria fared no better with the bat as they were immediately pegged back with some quick wickets by the Ugandans.

Musa Majid started (3/7) started the downfall as his medium pacers troubled the Nigerians. Joseph Baguma (3/20) offered the support as the Ugandans claimed a 30-run victory they never deserved given how they batted.

The win kickstarts the campaign for the Baby Cricket Cranes whose game against the Namibians was washed out and the win today the points on board for the Ugandans.

The marginal win though doesn’t help so much with their Net Run Rate as the eventual winner might be decided on Net Run Rate.

The youngsters will be seeking a better performance tomorrow when they take on hosts Tanzania.