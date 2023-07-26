Second half substitute Allen Nassaazi was the heroine for Uganda on Tuesday as they earned a hard fought win over Ethiopia at CECAFA U18 Women’s Championship.

Uganda needed to dig deep to overcome Ethiopia in the game played at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

Nassazi came off the bench in the 63rd minute, replacing Shamsa Najjuma and the former was on the score sheet five minutes later.

A long pass from goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu was met by Nassaazi who beat off one defender before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The goal would eventually turn out to be the decisive moment of the closely contested game.

Nassaazi was delighted to have scored her first goal in national team colours and hopes to do better in the next game.

” I am happy to score my first goal on the national team. I thank my coaches for trusting me plus my teammates who worked hard to make sure we win.” She said.

Uganda will return to action on Friday against Zanzibar.

It should be noted that the Championship has five teams (hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Zanzibar) and played in a round robin format with the team having the most number of points emerging winners.