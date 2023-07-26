Overview: Other arrivals at Vipers are Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio alias Tinga, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole and Grant Matsiko.

Patrick Mbowa has have become the latest player to complete a move to reigning UPL champions Vipers.

Mbowa joins from URA where he has spent four years after joining the club from SC Villa and has been given a two year contract.

He brings the number of new signings at Kitende to seven.

Other arrivals at Vipers are Rodriguez, Luiz Otavio alias Tinga, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole, Mohamed Ekbad Salem and Grant Matsiko.

The Venoms are setting up a squad to compete both locally where they have to defend both the league and Uganda Cup and on the continent as they target reaching the lucrative stages of the Caf Champions League for the second time in a row.