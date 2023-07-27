Overview: At Kagera Sugar Football Club, Dissan Galiwango joins forward Hamis Diego Kizza and utility player Deus Bukenya has been at Kagera Sugar Football Club for now a season.

Left back Dissan Galiwango has transferred to Tanzania Premier League entity Kagera Sugar Football Club on a two-year deal.

Galiwango joins the Tanzanian side as a free agent after the expiry of his employment contract at Vipers Sports Club.

The roving left back joins two other Ugandans at the same club.

Forward Hamis Diego Kizza and utility player Deus Bukenya has been at Kagera Sugar Football Club for now a season.

Dissan Galiwango Credit: John Batanudde

Galiwango is expected to boost the left wing department of the club given his experience from Express and Vipers in the previous three seasons.

According to his intermediary, Simon Wasswa, Galiwango’s move to Kagera Sugar Football Club will further open the doors for many other Ugandans to the Tanzanian marker.

“Dissan (Galiwango) will be of great value to Kagera Sugar Football Club given his expertise and experience. He also opens more doors for other Ugandan footballers to the Tanzanian football market” Wasswa said of his client.