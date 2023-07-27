14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:

Semi-finals (Girls):

St Noa Girls School Zzana (Uganda) 0 (1) -0 (4) China 2

China 2 Germany 0-1 China 1

Classification matches (Boys):

Amus College (Uganda) 2-1 China 2

China 2 Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 2-0 Bulgaria

St Noa Girls School Zzana from Uganda had become the talk of town in Rabat, Morocco during the on-going 2023 ISF WSC football championship.

Right from the moment they played hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium during the official opening match, St Noa Girls’ short crispy passing game wooed hearts of many.

Against Morocco, the contest ended 1-all, before humiliating Chile 8-0, England 5-1 in the group stages and outsmarting France 3-0 in the quarter finals.

Jowelia Nagadya shields the ball from two China 2 players | Credit: David Isabirye

Thursday, July 27, 2023 has witnessed their run come to an end during the semi-final duel with China 2.

China 2 endured a goal-less action in normal time at the auxillary play-ground of Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium and easily won the shoot-out 4-1 with calmness inter-twined with confidence.

Sa Gao, Wang Chengxi, Li Sigi and captain Wang Dangtong scored their respective kicks for China 2 team.

Miriam Ayoo got the consolation for St Noa Girls’ Zzana. Team captain Sarah Babirye placed the ball wide of Wang Dantong’s goal posts as Nancy Mandera blasted over her kick to spark wild celebrations from the China 2 players, officials and fans alike.

China 2 players celebrate their post match penalty victory over St Noa Girls Zzana | Credit: David Isabirye

Jimmy Mukubya, head coach at St Noa Girls Zzana cast the blame game to the poor attitude and mentality of the players prior to the game.

“Before the game, I realized the attitude of the players was poor and down. Now the focus is to energize and rebuild to help the players recover from the shock, restore the energy and vigor as we target bronze” Mukubya noted.

St Noa Girls Zzana will face Germany in the third-place play-off match for the bronze medal chase.

Head coach Jimmy Mukubya shouts instructions | Credit: David Isabirye

Tears for St Noa Girls players after being bundled out by China 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls Zzana director in shock and agony after the shoot-out | Credit: David Isabirye

Classification matches:

Meanwhile, Kibuli S.S registered their first win of the championship, overcoming Bulgaria 2-0 at the FUS Sports complex.

Imran Asiimwe and Sharif Ssebunya scored for Kibuli S.S.

Both goals arrived in the second half. Amus College School also won their classification duel against China 2 by 2 goals to one.

Genesis Ocen Odiya had a brace for Amus College. The final classification matches will be played on Friday, 28th July 2023.

The boys’ final will be between France and Morocco 2.

Morocco 2 overcame Saudi Arabia 2 by 2 goals to one and France edged Croatia 3-2.

The boys’ bronze medal match is between Croatia and Saudi Arabia.

VIPs who watched the St Noa Girls Zzana and China 2 match included the ISF president Laurent Petrynka (second left) | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls XI Vs China 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Team Line Ups:

St Noa Girls Zzana XI:

Lillian Nakiirya (G.K), Zainabu Birungi, Esperance Habonimana, Harriet Angopa, Peace Olga Niyomwungere, Sarah Babirye (Captain), Miriam Ayoo, Maureen Mutesi Kitimbo, Jowelia Nagadya, Faridah Namirimu, Nancy Mandera

Subs:

Mary Achan (G.K), Imelda Kakyo, Martha Rebecca Nyakake, Stephie Mutoni, Esther Babirye Nabuuso, Mary Ayugi

China 2 Vs St Noa | Credit: David Isabirye

China 2 XI:

Zhao Jiagi (G.K), Wang Chengxi, Jin Linhan, Zhang Ziyue, Zhang Yiran, Gao Sa, Wang Dangtong (Captain), Liu Siyuan, Li Sigi, Zhen Yuman, Liu Zigi

Subs:

Liu Simiao (G.K), Yuan Jiayao, Zhang Yifei, Chen Runhan, Wang Yutong, Zhang Wenhan

St Noa Girls school captain Sarah Babirye and the China 2 captain Wang Dantong with match officials prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Match officials:

Referee: Filip Hirs (Croatia)

Filip Hirs (Croatia) Assistant Referee 1: Maksym Chos (Ukraine)

Maksym Chos (Ukraine) Assistant Referee 2: Stanislav Volek (Czech Republic)

Stanislav Volek (Czech Republic) Fourth official: Iryna Chaika (Ukraine)