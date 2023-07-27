14th ISF World Schools Cup – Football:
Semi-finals (Girls):
- St Noa Girls School Zzana (Uganda) 0 (1) -0 (4) China 2
- Germany 0-1 China 1
Classification matches (Boys):
- Amus College (Uganda) 2-1 China 2
- Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 2-0 Bulgaria
St Noa Girls School Zzana from Uganda had become the talk of town in Rabat, Morocco during the on-going 2023 ISF WSC football championship.
Right from the moment they played hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium during the official opening match, St Noa Girls’ short crispy passing game wooed hearts of many.
Against Morocco, the contest ended 1-all, before humiliating Chile 8-0, England 5-1 in the group stages and outsmarting France 3-0 in the quarter finals.
Thursday, July 27, 2023 has witnessed their run come to an end during the semi-final duel with China 2.
China 2 endured a goal-less action in normal time at the auxillary play-ground of Prince Moulay Abdallah stadium and easily won the shoot-out 4-1 with calmness inter-twined with confidence.
Sa Gao, Wang Chengxi, Li Sigi and captain Wang Dangtong scored their respective kicks for China 2 team.
Miriam Ayoo got the consolation for St Noa Girls’ Zzana. Team captain Sarah Babirye placed the ball wide of Wang Dantong’s goal posts as Nancy Mandera blasted over her kick to spark wild celebrations from the China 2 players, officials and fans alike.
Jimmy Mukubya, head coach at St Noa Girls Zzana cast the blame game to the poor attitude and mentality of the players prior to the game.
“Before the game, I realized the attitude of the players was poor and down. Now the focus is to energize and rebuild to help the players recover from the shock, restore the energy and vigor as we target bronze” Mukubya noted.
St Noa Girls Zzana will face Germany in the third-place play-off match for the bronze medal chase.
Classification matches:
Meanwhile, Kibuli S.S registered their first win of the championship, overcoming Bulgaria 2-0 at the FUS Sports complex.
Imran Asiimwe and Sharif Ssebunya scored for Kibuli S.S.
Both goals arrived in the second half. Amus College School also won their classification duel against China 2 by 2 goals to one.
Genesis Ocen Odiya had a brace for Amus College. The final classification matches will be played on Friday, 28th July 2023.
The boys’ final will be between France and Morocco 2.
Morocco 2 overcame Saudi Arabia 2 by 2 goals to one and France edged Croatia 3-2.
The boys’ bronze medal match is between Croatia and Saudi Arabia.
Team Line Ups:
St Noa Girls Zzana XI:
Lillian Nakiirya (G.K), Zainabu Birungi, Esperance Habonimana, Harriet Angopa, Peace Olga Niyomwungere, Sarah Babirye (Captain), Miriam Ayoo, Maureen Mutesi Kitimbo, Jowelia Nagadya, Faridah Namirimu, Nancy Mandera
Subs:
Mary Achan (G.K), Imelda Kakyo, Martha Rebecca Nyakake, Stephie Mutoni, Esther Babirye Nabuuso, Mary Ayugi
China 2 XI:
Zhao Jiagi (G.K), Wang Chengxi, Jin Linhan, Zhang Ziyue, Zhang Yiran, Gao Sa, Wang Dangtong (Captain), Liu Siyuan, Li Sigi, Zhen Yuman, Liu Zigi
Subs:
Liu Simiao (G.K), Yuan Jiayao, Zhang Yifei, Chen Runhan, Wang Yutong, Zhang Wenhan
Match officials:
- Referee: Filip Hirs (Croatia)
- Assistant Referee 1: Maksym Chos (Ukraine)
- Assistant Referee 2: Stanislav Volek (Czech Republic)
- Fourth official: Iryna Chaika (Ukraine)