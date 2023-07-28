Ever wondered what it’s like being a part of the national tour that is the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series?

In the “A Day In The Life” series, Kawowo Sports goes behind the scenes and follows select individuals to share some highlights about their experiences on the national series. From players, coaches, medics, and team managers to referees, officials and administrators, and even our fellow journalists.

In our first instalment, Plascon Mongers’ halfback Edgar Kairu gives us a glimpse into how a typical day goes for a player on the series. We followed Kairu on Day One of the Rujumba Sevens (7s) at Kings Park.

Let’s dive in!

A few days before (final preparations for the day):

“We had our last training session on Thursday led by our captain Robin Odrua. At the end of the session, we were briefed by our club chairman about the Rujumba circuit since we had had a bad start in previous circuits.”

It is important to recall that Mongers had not qualified for the Cup quarterfinals in both Stone City 7s and Kitgum 7s.

“On Friday, I prepared my boots, tights and the warmup jersey into my travel bag ready for Saturday.”

Since the Rujumba 7s circuit was within the Central region, there was no need for Mongers to travel from Entebbe a day earlier.

Gameday (Saturday during pool matches):

“I woke up at around 5 a.m. and took a shower. I also checked to ensure I had not left out any of my kit.”

While some players like to load up with meals in the hours/days just before matches or tournaments, Kairu prefers to keep it light.

“I did not have meals (breakfast) because I rarely eat before the first game.”

“I then went to the team’s meetup point and we left Entebbe at half past 6 a.m. We reached Kings Park just before 8 a.m. since we had to pick players on the way.”

Arriving at the pitch (action kicks off at 8 a.m. on typical matchdays but the schedule varies per team):

Before the day’s activities start, all players hand in their phones to the team manager. This is Mongers’ team protocol to keep the players focused strictly on the rugby.

“After reaching, we had a prayer led by our Odrua. Everyone then kitted up and strapped their ankles, knees, and shoulders. Our S&C coach then gave us intense activation drills.”

First pool match (kicked off at 8.40 a.m.):

Mongers’ first match in Pool C was against Walukuba Barbarians. They won the match, 24-05, to change the script of how they start their weekends. Mongers had lost their first matches in the pool stage in both Stone City 7s and Kitgum 7s circuits.

“After the match, we gathered as a team in our camp and watched the rest of the first-round games as we had our breakfast.”

Rules may vary from team to team, but for Mongers, players are not supposed to leave their camp unless they have permission from the coach. Staying in camp, and without their phones, probably explains why Mongers are a close-knit group of more than just players.

Second pool match (kicked off at 12.20 p.m.):

Their next pool match was against Kobs.

“For the second round match, our coach Trevor Tusiime called us into the warm-up zone for a team talk. To tell us how easily we can beat Kobs. We then had a prayer before proceeding to warm up.”

Unfortunately, Mongers lost that match, 24-14, with Kairu scoring one of the two tries. He beat three Kobs defenders with a dummy and sidestep.

“We stretched and warmed down, then talked about our errors in the match. We agreed to clean up in our last game of the day.”

Like most players after every match, Kairu switches his jersey for a light shirt. At Mongers, it is strictly the ‘Twaake’ shirts supplied by the sponsor. He places his jersey in a strategic place under the sun to dry but also to keep an eye on it.

Kairu then returned to his team’s camp in the player zone to watch other teams. Again, like most players, the lunchtime meal is kept as light as possible but just enough to fuel for the next match.

“We ate refreshments of yellow banana and watermelon to keep our bodies hydrated ahead of our last game against Sailors.”

Third and final pool match (kicked off at 3.40 p.m.):

Mongers needed one more win to qualify for the Cup quarterfinals for the first time this series. Standing in their way was Sailors, an invitational team from the Central Region 7s.

“We all knew what was at stake. We had to win the last game against Sailors so that we can book a place in the Cup quarterfinals.”

“Coach Trevor passed through the structure we would use so that we can win the game in the first half and the substitutes can play in the second half.”

“We had a short warm-up since it was very hot. We had to hydrate a lot to retain water in our bodies.”

Although the match did not go as planned, Mongers beat Sailors by 14-07. The match was tied 07-07 at half-time with Kairu having scored and converted the lone try in the first half.

“We were so happy because it was our first time to qualify for the Cup quarterfinals.”

Post-match period (4 p.m. until the end of the day):

Players typically head for recovery sessions, check in with their team doctors and physiotherapists, have the first proper meal of the day, wait to find out the next day’s opponents, shower and clean up, and then head back home.

“William Lukwago led us through a full body warm-down session. Then I went to see the team doc.”

It was then time for ‘lunch’ at around 6 p.m. The team had a heavy serving of posho, rice and beans. In the meantime, the fixtures for the knockout stage on day two were confirmed in a team managers’ meeting with the technical committee.

“Our coach announced the team we were to play in the Cup quarters. It was our brothers Hippos, the team we have not yet beaten this season.”

Heading back home:

Since it was not an upcountry circuit, each player returned to their home.

“At exactly 7 p.m., we travelled back to Entebbe so that we can sleep on time and be back on time the next day.”

“I reached home at a quarter past 8 p.m. and washed my jersey. I had to bathe again because the journey was a bit long and I was tired.”

Entebbe town is about fifty-five kilometres from Kings Park in Bweyogerere but the journey can be much longer depending on the route and traffic jam.

Kairu is one of the few players in the entire tournament on the day who played from start to finish in all his team’s matches. So rest was essential. But being a playmaker, he had to check his notes in preparation for the knockout round the following day.

“I reviewed previous games we have had with Hippos so that on the pitch the following day we can beat them. But I started dozing just after watching about three. At exactly 11 p.m., I slept off.”

Edgar Kairu Credit: John Batanudde

In brief, that’s how a player’s day typically goes during a circuit in the Nile Special Sevens Series.

The following day, Mongers beat Hippos, 14-12, in the Cup Quarterfinal but lost to eventual Cup Final winners Heathens in the semifinal. They finished in fourth at Kings Park, to jump from ninth to seventh in the overall series standings.