Defending champion New Zealand and the world’s top-ranked side, Australia, kicked off their Netball World Cup 2023 campaigns with convincing victories while Uganda earned the host continent their first win of the tournament.



NEW ZEALAND 76 – 27 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO



New Zealand’s Silver Ferns began their Netball World Cup title defence with a dominant

display over Trinidad and Tobago at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in

South Africa on Friday, claiming a 76-27 victory.



The 2019 Netball World Cup champions raced into a nine-goal lead before Joelisa Cooper

could slot in Trinidad and Tobago’s first goal of the tournament. With Grace Nweke notching

up a flawless 100 per cent shooting record at the other end of the court in the first quarter,

the Silver Ferns were 23-2 up by the first break.



They continued that momentum into the second quarter, Maia Wilson coming on for Nweke

and continuing the 100 per cent scoring record. But Trinidad and Tobago managed to find

their shooters in the circle with more regularity – wing attack Shantel Seemungal and later

centre Alena Brooks working hard in midcourt – scoring nine goals of their own to take the

score to 43-11 at half time.



Steph Wood (Vice-Captain) of Australia during the Netball World Cup 2023, Pool A match between Australia and Zimbabwe at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on July 28, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. Credit: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

It was an even better third quarter from the Caribbean nation as they began by matching

New Zealand goal for goal for the first 10 minutes and enjoyed 57 per cent of the

possession.

They once again scored nine goals but restricted the Silver Ferns to just 15 as New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua gave each of her players some court time. Trinidad and Tobago continued their positive performance in the final period, but ultimately the defending

champions wrapped up a resounding victory.

New Zealand’s South African-born defender Karin Burger was named Most Valuable Player

“I was happy with the start. I thought we were quite dominant,” said Taurua afterwards.

“There are some elements we’ve been working on and I could see that out on court. I

thought that as the game progressed we sort of pulled ourselves apart or the opposition did

and we became reactive but it’s a good start for us and we know the areas we can improve

on.”

New Zealand captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio added: “I think we did start well but we have to

make sure that we continue to rise above the physicality when it comes so it was a good

challenge for us.

“Obviously we had multiple combos out there but we’ve always talked around the fact that no

matter who is on we have to be able to do our job so it’s just getting that consistency across

the quarters but good for us to know now where we can grow.”

Trinidad and Tobago coach Joel “Twiggy” Young-Strong was pleased with her side’s

performance, particularly in the second half.



“New Zealand is New Zealand – they were the World Cup winners so it was tough. We took

a little too long to settle in but when we settled in we did some good things, we did some

great things and I am very pleased with the goal that we set – to lift our goals against New

Zealand and we did that so we celebrate some small wins today.

UGANDA 79-37 SINGAPORE



A first Netball World Cup clash between Uganda and Singapore saw the African nation

dominating from start to finish and walking away with a 79-37 victory.



The She Cranes pulled away in the first quarter, enjoying 60 per cent of the possession in

the period and surging ahead to a 22-9 lead.



It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Ugandans proved quicker and slicker

on all fronts with Haniisha Muhameed and Shadiah Nassanga doing the business in the

shooting circle.



The Ugandans stuck with their starting seven throughout the first half, coach Fred Mugerwa

only making changes at half time.

He brought 6 foot 6 Mary Cholhok on as goal shooter, with captain Irene Eyaru in as goal attack among several other changes.



Cholhok is one of just two players in the Ugandan squad with Netball World Cup experience,

having played at the previous tournament in 2019. She played just one quarter on Friday,

however, as Mugerwa continued to roll in the changes and give all his players valuable court

time.



Ultimately it was a comfortable victory for the east Africans, much to the delight of their vocal

supporters in the crowd, although coach Mugerwa was convinced his side should have

scored more goals.



“I was happy but not a hundred per cent,” he said. “We should have scored more than the

goals we scored but I think there are some errors that we are making as a team, but we will

work on that.



“Some passes were not good so we need to work on that, some of the movements as well,

but the moment we work those ones out I think everything will be fine.”

Singapore captain Kai Wei Toh said the match provided a valuable learning experience for

her side.



“It was a very big first game. We are a very young team so this game allowed them to

experience different body builds and physicality – something that we can use to prepare for

the next few games,” she said.



“We are fit enough to go for it – we just have to go for it. We didn’t expect it to be so tough

but I think it’s a good thing that the team experienced it once and we know what to expect for

the next one.”



“I think we can utilise our speed a bit more. Today we were a bit hesitant with our passes

and runs because of their long arms and hands so if we are able to do that, we’ll be able to

play a better game next time.”

SCORES:

Q1: 22-9

Q2: 42-18 (20-9)

Q3: 62-29 (20-11)

Q4: 79-37 (17-8)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Margret Baagala (Uganda)

Credit: World Netball