New URA signing Rogers Omedwa is braced for a tough competition for places after joining from Arua Hills.

The goalkeeper signed a two year contract with the four-time league champions but will have to fight for a starting berth with among others Denis Otim, another new arrival from Express.

“I am glad to be here and ready to prove my worth,” Omedwa told the club website. “I thank the club management for the trust they put in me,” he added.

"The reception at the club was amazing- Watch full first interview of goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa via our official YouTube channel"

“URA FC is a big club and playing here comes with a lot of responsibility which I am aware of. I know competition is a lot but I will work hard to ensure I help the club achieve its goals each I get the chance to play.”

Omedwa is the ninth new player to sign for Sam Timbe’s charges in the transfer window joining Kisiriko Denis Luzige, Kisolo John Innocent, Amis Bwangani and Godfrey Sekibengo as well as Aliro Moses Okabo, Ibrahim Wammanah, Denis Otim and Norman Namanya.