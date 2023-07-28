Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC will step up their preparations for the forthcoming new season with friendly games in Zambia lined up next week.

The Venoms according to a reliable source will travel to Zambia next week to feature in a pre season tournament.

The tournament will have Zambia giants ZESCO United, Zanaco FC and Red Arrows plus Vipers SC who have been invited from Uganda.

The games will be played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola starting Thursday 3rd August 2023.

Besides preparing for the domestic league whose kickoff is still unknown, the Venoms are equally getting ready for CAF Champions League.

Earlier this week, they were pitted against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy at the first preliminary round whom they will play next month.

It should be noted that at the start of last season, Vipers played against Rayon Sport and Yanga Africans FC from Rwanda and Tanzania respectively in friendly games.