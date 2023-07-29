Rujumba 7s finalists Black Pearls and Avengers have continued their flying form into Tooro 7s circuit. Both were undefeated in Day One’s action at Buhinga Football Stadium in Fort Portal City.

In the first round, Avengers held off Thunderbirds, 15-10, in a match that would determine who tops Pool B while Black Pearls dispatched Nile Rapids by 43-00.

Round One Results:

Black Pearls 43-00 Nile Rapids

Avengers 15-10 Thunderbirds

In the third round, both took turns to pile as many points as possible against their opponents. Black Pearls beat Buddu Cuppaz by 48-00 and Avengers made it past the half-century mark.

Round Three Results:

Black Pearls 48-00 Buddu Cuppaz

Avengers 52-00 Kisoro Jaguars

The other two core teams, Nile Rapids and Thunderbirds, also swept their matches against the invitational teams from the Western Region.

Round Two Results:

Buddu Cuppaz 00-36 Nile Rapids

Kisoro Jaguars 00-61 Thunderbirds

On Day Two, Buddu Cuppaz from Masaka will take on Kisoro Jaguars for ranking points. Both teams will also be looking for their first points of the tournament.

In the knockout round, Black Pearls will face Thunderbirds while Avengers will battle Nile Rapids.

Day Two Fixtures for Tooro 7s:

12.20 p.m.: Buddu Cuppaz vs Kisoro Jaguars

12.40 p.m.: Black Pearls vs Thunderbirds

1 p.m.: Avengers vs Nile Rapids