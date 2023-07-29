Even after delivering the mother of all upsets on Day One, the Tooro 7s 2023 circuit is still cooking.

With Hippos, Pirates, and Kobs all on the same side of the knockout round bracket, there will be a first-time finalist in the men’s Cup Final at the end of Day Two.

Fixtures for Tooro 7s men’s Cup Quarterfinals:

9.20 a.m.: Impis vs Hippos

Pirates vs Kobs

Mongers vs Rhinos

Rams vs Buffaloes

On one side of the bracket, the winner between Impis and Hippos will face the winner between Pirates and Kobs in the first semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, either Mongers or Rhinos will face Rams or Buffaloes in the second semifinal. All four teams will be playing for their first appearance in the Cup Final this year.

Fixtures for Tooro 7s men’s Challenge Cup Quarterfinals:

8 a.m.: Heathens vs Mbarara Titans

Walukuba vs Mustangs

Warriors vs Kigezi Silverbacks

Tooro Lions vs Buddu Bears

Similarly, there is an unfamiliar visitor to the Challenge Cup in the series’ third-ranked Heathens. They will face Mbarara Titans in the first quarterfinal match of the day.

Walukuba Barbarians and Warriors are the only other core sides in the Challenge Cup.