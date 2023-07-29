Overview: Salim Huud’s immediate past club is Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) having also played at Mbarara City and Suncity. Goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi was captured from Kampala regional side Black Stars (Masanafu).

Second division entity Jinja North United Football Club has confirmed the signing of two more players; attacking midfielder Huud Salim and goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi.

Both players have been free agents and agreed upon a year employment deal with Sadiq Sempigi’s coached side.

Goalkeeper Mukiibi was captured from Kampala regional side Black Stars (Masanafu).

These two players are important additions to the squad preparing for the new 2023-2024 FUFA Big League season.

They join earlier signings as left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Amuli Mukasa (midfielder), Lawrence Ndugga (midfielder and forward) as well as Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), among others.

Jinja North United is set to host Sports Club Villa in one of their pre-season warm up games at their home venue; Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe on Saturday, July 29, 2023.