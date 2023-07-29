Result | Saturday, July 29

New Zealand 54-44 Uganda

Fixture | Sunday, July 30

Uganda Vs Trinidad & Tobago – 5:00 pm (EAT)

Uganda’s She Cranes put up a strong performance but fell to Netball World Cup defending champions New Zealand in their second game at the 2023 Edition.

It was always going to be a tough challenge against New Zealand but the Ugandans made their case of how close they are getting with the best of the world.

Vitality Netball Superleague top scorer Mary Nuba was recalled to the shooting circle ahead of Haniisha Muhameed and scored a game-high 30 goals with Shadiah Nassanga who replaced skipper Irene Eyalu at halftime adding 10 goals.

The She Cranes were a bit inaccurate in circle, missing 13 attempts while their opponents missed only 4 conversions. Nuba in particular missed 8 thanks to the defence of Kelly Jurry and Phoenix Karaka.

Maggie Baagala and Norah Lunkuse were superb in the midcourt, combining for more than half the total assists of Uganda.

Overall, the 10-goal loss is an improvement having lost 53-40 to the same side last year at the Commonwealth Games.

The She Cranes take on Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

She Cranes starting 7: Mary Nuba (GS), Irene Eyalu (GA), Norah Lunkuse (WA), Maggie Baagala (C), Shaffie Nalwanja (WD), Christine Nakitto (GD), Stella Nanfuka (GK)