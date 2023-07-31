KCCA have added two more players from Angola on their roaster as they continue to beef u squad for the 2023/24 season.

The two who join the club on two year contracts are right wing back Adilson Bruno and forward Étienne Katenga Openga.

Katenga said; “This is a club with a great history and tradition, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I know that I’m joining a team of great players, and I’m looking forward to working with them and helping the team achieve success.”

Bruno Adilson Credit: KCCA FC

Adilson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining KCCA FC. It’s a huge step for me in my career, and I’m really excited to get started. I’ve always admired the way KCCA FC play. They’re a team that’s always on the attack, and I think that’s a style that suits me perfectly. I’ve spoken to the manager, and he’s made it clear that he wants me to be a key part of the team. I know that I’m going to have to work hard, but I’m confident that I can make a significant contribution.”

Other new arrivals at the club under Portuguese Sergio Traguil are Brazilians Joao Gabriel, Vinicius Michael, and Angolans Emilson Gonzaga and Cungulo Da Silva

KCCA begin the campaign on Tuesday August 8 with a game against Wakiso Giants in the Fufa Super 8 before they embark on the Caf Confederation Cup, Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

They have not tasted glory in the past four campaigns despite enormous investment in both the playing and technical staff.