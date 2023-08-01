Overview: Away from football, I&M had an axe to grind with KCB Bank in the tug of war, a battle that could pass a bankers’ war.

Corporate League 2023 (Selected Football Results):

I&M Bank 2-1 NWSC

I&M Bank 0-0 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA)

I&M Bank 0-0 Pepsi

I&M Bank 3-0 Chloride Exide

I&M Bank 0-1 Mogo loans

The 2023 Corporate League is stacked with competitive sides across all disciplines, making it a tough grind for every side.

I&M Bank Uganda in their second season have endured a hot and cold term, leaving them unsatisfied with their results.

Going into Sunday’s games, I&M Bank were placed 32nd on the 46-side table with 29 points, the same as Huawei and Royal Van Zanteen.

I & M Bank in action at the 2023 Corporate League

I&M Bank in action during the 2023 Corporate League outing

With the season yet to hit the halfway mark, their team manager Odoch was adamant his troops could turn on the burners to move up the table with good displays.

They played five games on Sunday, winning two, drawing two, and losing one to manage 11 points on the day.

The return took them to 40 points and a few places up the deck to call it a successful outing, considering how things had panned out in recent match days.

Moving from 32nd to 22nd on the log was a massive gain that saw them move nine places, thanks to the urgency and fighting spirit that made them tick.

“Today was a good outing, and I think we can even do better. We still have a long way to go in the competition, which leaves room for more improvement. We are targeting to get into the top half of the table before the season ends,” said Odoch. Of the 22 games played, I&M Bank have won six, drawn six and lost ten.

Away from football, I&M had an axe to grind with KCB Bank in the tug of war, a battle that could pass a bankers’ war.

Both institutions had their strongest men at the opposite end of the rope and once the dust settled, the I&M troops had raised the bar to topple their KCB counterparts.

I&M Bank returns to action on August 27 when the Corporate League resumes.