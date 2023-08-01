Uganda’s Gazelles went to the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket assured of playing at least three games.

Pitted with continental heavyweights Mali and Senegal meant any win the Gazelles picked would be historic. They would be playing at only their third AfroBasket after all.

Now that the groups are done and dusted, the knockout phase of the tournament starts on Tuesday and with every win the Gazelles pick, it will be a new high for Uganda.

Gazelles take on the Democratic Republic of Congo in a qualifier for the quarterfinals in what should be a cracker of a game.

The two sides prefer almost a similar style of basketball which is up-tempo and thus the game could be played at a very high pace.

Lydia Babirye | Credit: Gazelles Media

Youngster Lydia Babirye has impressed at the point and will most likely be trusted with directing traffic for the Gazelles while making sure Ketia Mbelu who runs Congo’s point doesn’t get backcourt partner and vet Cecile Nyoka many opportunities.

Claire Lamunu and Melissa Akullu cleaned the glass and took away easy opportunities in the paint while quietly being productive on the offensive end and will be expected to deliver similar performances tonight with help from Hope Akello who has provided valuable minutes off the bench.

Claire Lamunu | Credit: Gazelles Media Melissa Akullu | Credit: Gazelles Media Hope Akello | Credit: Gazelles Media

Janon Otto was consistent offensively in the group games and along with Jane Asinde hold the Gazelles’ key to points production.

Janon Otto | Credit: Gazelles Media Jane Asinde | Credit: Gazelles Media

Qualifiers for Quarterfinal | Tuesday, August 1

Angola Vs Guinea – 1:00pm (EAT)

Egypt Vs Senegal – 4:00pm

Mozambique Vs Ivory Coast – 7:00pm

Uganda Vs DR Congo – 10:00pm