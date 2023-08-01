Uganda U18 Women National Football Team remained on course to clinching this year’s CECAFA U18 Women’s Championship by obliterating Burundi on Tuesday.

In the game played at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Uganda routed 7-0 to take charge of the table standings.

Agnes Nabukenya, Phiona Nabulime, Allen Nassaazi scored a goal each while Kamiyat Naigaga and Shamsa Najjuma bagged a brace apiece.

The win meant Uganda remain perfect after three games with one to go.

Hosts Tanzania have the same number of points (9) with Uganda but the later has a better goal difference of eleven compared to Tanzania’s six.

Uganda will therefore go into the final game against Tanzania seeking a draw to clinch the title.

The tournament that has been played on a round robbin format will end on Friday with Burundi facing Zanzibar while Uganda will take on Tanzania.