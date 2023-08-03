Overview: Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya’s move to Trident Football Club means he will have his second spell in Zambia after a season with Forest Rangers Football Club.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias “Kone” Kigonya has agreed a move to newly promoted Zambia Premier League entity Trident Football Club.

Kigonya penned a year-long deal with the Kalumbila – Solwezi based football club in the North Western province.

Christened as the “Conquerors”, Trident Football Club attained promotion at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

This is Kigonya’s second spell in Zambia after a season with Forest Rangers Football Club.

Mathias Kigonya being carried shoulder high by fellow players

The shot-stopper has been a free agent since he mutually terminated his employment contract with Kenya premier league giants Sofapaka Sports Club.

Before returning to Sofapaka for his second spell, Kigonya had played at Tanzania’s Azam Football Club.

“Opportunities don’t just happen. You create them” Kigonya posted on his official twitter handle days before the deal was completd.

In Uganda, Kigonya has previously featured at Soltilo Bright Stars in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Kigonya is a ball-playing goalkeeper whose outstanding command of the defence has elevated him above many ordinary goalkeepers.

He is excellent at one-against-one situations and awesome at saving penalties.

On the national team (Uganda Cranes), Kigonya who is represented by intermediary Simon Wasswa has won five international caps.

He is the director of the Mathias Kigonya Heart to Heart Foundation; famous for charity deeds towards the young, elderly and poor in the communities.

Mathias Kigonya Heart to Heart Foundation