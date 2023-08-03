Lady Rugby Cranes beat all core teams and went undefeated in the Nile Special 7s Series 2023 in both Stone City 7s and Rujumba 7s circuits.

They are back for the Kyadondo 7s to throw another spanner in the works as we enter the second half of the series.

Pools for Kyadondo 7s circuit:

Pool A: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Lady Possibles.

Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Lady Possibles. Pool B: Avengers, Thunderbirds, Lady Probables.

The Lady Probables will be in Pool B alongside Avengers and hosts Thunderbirds while the Lady Possibles will be in Pool A with Nile Rapids and leaders Black Pearls.

Black Pearls will play the entire Kyadondo 7s circuit without speedster Emilly Lekuru who was suspended for six matches for a dangerous tackle during the Tooro 7s last weekend.

Emilly Lekuru Credit: John Batanudde

Lekuru, who leads the top scorers’ chart with twenty tries, will return during the Tororo 7s circuit later this month.

Kyadondo 7s will be played from August 12-13 at Kyadondo Rugby Club. It is the last circuit which will be hosted in the Central Region.