The Bat Ball X teams have chosen animal names to identify where they are coming from.

The Bat Ball Open which was a regional tournament had the teams picking up names of famous birds from their respective regions to help promote local tourism in those regions.

The Bat Ball X tournament that will feature teams from the Nile, East, North, Western and Central regions with the best players during the Bat Ball Open in these regions making up the sides.

The selection done by the respective coaches for the sides will still have players U-19 featuring in the tournament.

The teams for the Bat Ball X will be called the Central Rhinos, Western Bulls, Nile Leopards, Eastern Buffaloes and Northern Elephants.

The sixth team in the Bat Ball X is a select XI from Rwanda that will participate as the emerging XI.

The Nile Leopards, Northern Elephants and Eastern Buffaloes will make up Group A which will be based in Jinja with the action happening at Jinja SSS Oval.

Western Bulls, Central Rhinos and Rwanda Emerging will make up Group B with their games being played at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The 1st round games will happen from August 15th-16th with the top sides from each Group qualifying for the Super 4 finals that will happen in Kampala from 18th-20th at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Central Rhinos just on paper should be the favorites with over nine U-19 players in their squad but they will be challenged by the Nile Leopards who are a solid unit.

The Eastern Buffaloes and Northern Elephants should be the banana skins of the tournament. The games will have a live stream on batball.tv.

Central Rhinos

Players: Kidega Christopher (C), Sowobi Yunusu, Namidala Shafic, Ochaya Jaffer, Abdul Shaqur Doka, Ochaya Ahmed Amir, Lubwama Conrad, Balisawa Ali, Musa Majid, Omara Ronald, Asiimwe Muhammad, Anas Baig, Mutagana Fahad, Munigwa Hamid and Aballo Jeremy Oyirwoth

Officials: Turyamwesimiira Baraka (Coach) and Mukaya Usuma (Team Manager)

Eastern Buffaloes:

Players: Ocen Peter, Malinga Jacob, Osakan Christopher, Apollo Joseph, Ainebyona Alban, Outeke Gideon, Sururu Juma, Alianu Stephen, Okako Elvis, Nitin Silvakumar, Obote Joshua, Emetu Paul and Kiribaki Deo

Officials: Ogwang Wilfred (Coach) Ebulu Ronald (Team Manager)

Northern Elephants

Players: Brian Owacgui, Aballo Jeremy Oyirwoth, Santos Ocitti (C), Anan Koffi Okoti, Emmanuel Rubanganheyo, Jovan Aldo Rubangakene, Humphrey Daniel Bua, Tonny Opiyo, Marvin Ouma, Amos Junior Ogenrwot, Coel Eyit, Peter Okello, Daniel Rubangakene and Kenneth Ogenrworth.

Officials: Patrick Busingye (Coach) and Kagoda Ivan (Team Manager)

Rwanda Emerging

Players: Isae Niyomugabo, Eloi Loic Abimbabazi, Yves Ctusa, Chris Yussuf Namuhoranye, Emmanuel Manishimwe, Daniel Gumyusenge, Christian Benihirwe, D’Amour Byiringiro, Blaise Rindiro, Israel Mugisha, Eric Uwiduhaye, Vicent De Paul Yvan Bimenyiman, Francois Zirahangaje and Theoneste Hakuziyaremye

Officials: Lee Jonathan Booth (Head Coach) and Adelin Tuyizere

Western Bulls

Player: Exevie Bwambale, Victor Muhindo, Epharaim Kambale, Geofrey Kakaire(C), Luwasa Abdu Karim, Tendo Rayan, Emmanuel Odeke, Ntugire Brian, Nazir Kiggwe, Asasira Paul, Tumusime Ignitious, Asimwe Paul, Arenatwe Christable, Bwambale Festo

Officials: Kakande Ivan (Coach) and Yusuf Nanga- Team manager

Nile Leopards

Players: Muwangunzi Timothy (C), Masinde Arafat, Magezi Ronald, Nyiro Jonathan, Oloka Pius, Sohera Richard, Mulongo Paul, Ibanda Joel, Mudola Edgar, Sajabi Ibrahim, Hassan Bagaga, Kunsa Cyrus, Mukisa Dan and Cymprous Igulu.

Officials: Mugalula Habib (Coach) and Ssekatawa Isaac (Team Manager)