Uganda’s Gazelles have recorded their best finish at FIBA Women’s AfroBaasket, beating Guinea 85-44 in a one-sided encounter to finish seventh.

The team bettered the 2015 performance going up by three places.

“It’s massive for us… After nine years we came here [to AfroBasket] and we are 7th in Africa. We played very good basketball and everyone that came saw we have an identity,” head coach Alberto Antuna said in the aftermath.

Janon Otto who is odds on to finish as top scorer and made a good account for the tournament all-star five led the Gazelles with 21 points.

Jane Asinde | Credit: FIBA

Jane Asinde returned with aa 15 points and 5 rebounds performance in 20 minutes.

“This tournament has been a great opportunity for me to be able to play for and represent Uganda. It has been amazing to play with the girls and we can only build on what we have,” Asinde said.

Melissa Akullu, Hope Akello, and Ritah Imanishimwe who was getting her second real run at the tournament contributed 9 points each.