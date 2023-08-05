Event : Breast Cancer Awareness Touch Rugby Tournament

Saturday, 30 th September 2023

Coco Beach, Entebbe

Ug.shs 20,000

11 AM till Late

The Entebbe Lady Swans Rugby club is an entity of purpose, a vision and bold missions at hand.

Besides serving the recreational objective for most youth in Entebbe municipality and the cosmopolitan area, the Lady Swans family has offered the perfect refuge for this delicate cluster of youngsters to empower them into responsible citizens.

They have also been involved in a couple of Corporate Social Responsibility causes to benefit the people in the community.

At the apex of September 2023; Saturday, 30th to be exact, the Entebbe Lady Swans have organized a breast cancer awareness tourney at the scenic shores of Coco beach in Entebbe.

This will be a beach touch rugby fun festival with great fun and sportsmanship.

Organizers of the 2023 Swans Beach touch rugby tournament

The tournament is intended to raise awareness about breast cancer, all while celebrating the spirit of rugby to address societal challenges.

The tournament will kick-off at 11 am, and participants and spectators alike can look forward to witnessing 20 teams compete in a thrilling display of skill, teamwork, and determination.

The tournament is expected to bring together rugby enthusiasts from various backgrounds, the event seeks to promote breast cancer awareness within the community through free cancer screening while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.

Swans beach rugby tournament launch at Coco beach, Entebbe

Participating in the beach touch rugby fun festival and tournament will be 6 schools, each fielding a six-aside team as part of our legacy program- teach them young to live healthy enjoyable lifestyles. To ensure fair play and competitiveness, a maximum of 2 premier league players, both male and female, will be allowed on each team. Emphasizing inclusivity and gender equality, a minimum of 3 female players will be required in each team, fostering a balanced and diverse playing field. The event will not only showcase the passion and talent of rugby players but also serve as a platform to educate and engage the community on the importance of early detection and support for those affected by breast cancer. With a focus on teamwork, camaraderie, and solidarity, this fun-filled festival aims to make a positive impact on breast cancer awareness and the fight against this disease. Tournament official press release

“We are delighted to host the beach touch rugby fun festival and tournament in support of breast cancer awareness,” noted Regina Lunyolo, the head organizer of the event.

By combining the love for rugby with a vital cause, the tournament will unite the community and create lasting connections while raising awareness about breast cancer and the significance of early detection.

” In addition to the teams, two passionate fans will be allowed per team to cheer on their favorite players and teams. This will undoubtedly add to the vibrant and supportive atmosphere of the event, further emphasizing the sense of community and solidarity among all participants.” she added.

Swans beach touch rugby tournament at Coco beach, Entebbe

With the breathtaking Coco Beach Entebbe as the backdrop, the event promises to be a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

With entry fees fixed at Ug.shs 20,000 per head, spectators are encouraged to attend, show their support, and join in the festivities as we come together to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.