Kampala Queens have confirmed the arrival of Rwandese experienced forward Florence Imanizabayo.

The Queens of Soccer announced that the diminutive hard-working striker joins them on a one-year deal.

The interest could have come from the recent Olympic Qualifier games where Uganda faced Rwanda and Imanizabayo was a thorn in the flesh for Crested Cranes’ back line.

Her arrival comes at the time when Kampala Queens are preparing for the forthcoming CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for CAF Women’s Champions League.

At Rayon Sports where she has been for the last two seasons, Zabayo as she’s commonly known, scored over 60 goals, including ten hat tricks.

The Qualifiers are slated to kick off on the 12th of August with Ugandan Champions pitted in Group A alongside CBE FC, Yei Joint Stars, Fad FC and Buju Queens FC.

She joins other new arrivals that include Fazila Ikwaput, Samalie Nakacwa, Hadijah Nandago, Patience Nabulobi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Catherine Nagadya