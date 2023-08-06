Overview: Rugby star player Ivan Magomu is the founder and CEO of Hope for the Next Generation, a community based organization, committed to empowering children in disadvantaged communities through education, juvenile justice, restoration of hope and promotion of talent.

Uganda Rugby Cranes and Pirates flyhalf Ivan Magomu is steadily establishing himself in community based initiatives.

Serving the community is Magomu’s other passion at heart besides his normal business of affluent passing of the oval rugby ball, out-sprinting and side-stepping opponents as well as diving in the try zone.

The lawyer by training is also the current captain of the Uganda Rugby 15’s (Rugby Cranes) and the Black Pirates rugby football club.

Ivan Magomu shows off one of the donated pairs of boots and a rugby ball

Magomu is the founder and CEO of Hope for the Next Generation, a community-based organization, committed to empowering children in disadvantaged communities through education, juvenile justice, restoration of hope and promotion of talent.

Through his established chain of networks, Magomu’s Hope for the Next Generation has partnered with the Rugby club of Luxembourg and received an assortment of sports gear.

Ivan Magomu with the donated sports gear

Andrew Byekwaso hands over the Rugby balls to Ivan Magomu

The donated equipment included several pairs of playing boots, sneakers and shirts.

This equipment was delivered by Ivan Byekwaso, the CEO of Sports Uganda Ltd (UK).

Byekwaso officially handed over the sports gear to Magomu at Legends Rugby club in Naguru on Friday, 5th August 2023.

Andrew Byekwaso hands over Rugby balls to Ivan Magomu (right)

Ivan Magomu (right) holds some of the donated T-Shirts

One of the seveal pairs of sneakers donated

“This is the donation from the Rugby Club of Luxembourg. Members contributed these sports equipment and this is just the beginning of a long lasting relationship. A lot will be helped to improve lives of many” Byekwaso stated at the hand-over.

An elated Magomu expressed gratitude for the offer and lauded the members from the Rugby Club of Luxembourg.

“I am more than delighted for the offer of this sports gear from members of Rugby Club of Luxembourg. I will deliver the equipment to the intended target in a bid to inspire and up-lift their talents in sports” Magomu revealed.

Andrew Byekwaso and Ivan Magomu show off some of the T-Shirts donated

Ivan Magomu and Andrew Byekwaso hold the bag with some of the donated sports gear

Magomu has played for the national rugby team at both U-19 and senior levels.

He played for Uganda at the Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Australia and the 7’s Rugby World Cup in San Francisco, United States of America (USA).

Hope For the Next Generation