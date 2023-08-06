Nigeria are the champions of African Women’s Basketball for the fourth time on the bounce.

D’Tigress beat Senegal,84-74, in the final played at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday evening.

The Nigerians assumed an early lead that they took into double figures in the game’s opening ten minutes and never looked back as their lead hovered above 8 points until the third quarter when Senegal cut the lead to just 3 points, and later on 2 on Cierra Dillard tough 3-pointer.

Nigeria however maintained its grip on the lead and went into the fourth quarter leading by 62-57.

Nigeria took the lead back to double figures in the opening four minutes of the fourth quarter but Senegal was never out of the contest with Yacine Diop (16 points) and Fatou Pouye (11 points) keeping the side in the game.

Elizabeth Balogun (15 points) hit a dagger 3 with under 3 minutes for a 75-67 lead forcing Senegal into a time out and on return, Murjanatu Musa (10 points) hit a couple of throws to extend the lead to 77-68 and Okoro took it to double figures to break Senegalsreisitance.

Tournament MVP Amy Okonkwo finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds, Ifunaya Okoro scored 16 and Sarah Ogoke contributed 13.

Dillard finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 assists in a losing effort. Oumoul Khairy Sarr Coulibaly also scored in double figures for Senegal.

Individual Awards

Nigeria’s forward Amy Okonkwo was named the tournament MVP while Uganda’s Janon Otto was the top scorer of the week-long tournament.

The duo was joined by Dillard, Mozambique’s Tamara Sesa and Mali’s Sika Kone to make the tournament All-Star 5.