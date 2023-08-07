Overview: With the 2nd Tusker Lite Rwenzori marathon for 2nd September 2023 in Kasese drawing nearer, the event organizers used the alumni football league as an opportunity to encourage the old boys to sign up and participate in the monumental challenge.

Sunday afternoon was one for the books at the NGO League in Kitante Playground in Kampala city.

This football league is organized by the alumni of one of Uganda’s oldest and most prominent secondary schools, Namilyango College.

Former students are brought together not only to network and keep fit as they have done through the years; but to also “lite” the way for a bigger, more exhilarating sporting challenge – the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon due on Saturday, 2nd September 2023.

The excitement on the field was infectious, and it was here that the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon made its presence felt.

With the marathon for September 2 in Kasese drawing nearer, the event organizers used the alumni football league as an opportunity to encourage the old boys to sign up and participate in the monumental challenge.

Highlighting the upcoming marathon, the event organizers shared insights about the marathon’s unique appeal including getting out of town to explore their country and running with the imposing Rwenzori Mountain ranges providing a picturesque backdrop.

There were exciting activities like the “Hang On Challenge” and a dance off led by Sukuma Dance Group and Dance Mamweta.

“Today, our purpose for being here was to encourage the old boys of Namilyango to turn on their “lite” and register for the marathon. It is an event that will not only be an exciting challenge and adventure, but also one that resonates with what the Ngo League is all about; a commitment to community, health and fitness,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, Premium Beers Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).

Mutamuliza also extended an invitation to all members of the general public who seek to be a part of this unforgettable experience to register for the marathon.

“The online registration deadline has been pushed to allow more people to sign up and be part of this memorable experience,” she revealed.

The marathon that started last year is an annual event that will have a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and a 5km fun run.

On the field, it was stiff competition as 18 teams took on each other, striving to secure the top four positions on the league table.

As the day came to a close, the message rang loud and clear – the journey from the football field to the marathon is an opportunity to break boundaries and explore this beautiful country.

