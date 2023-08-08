Overview: The second Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will take center stage on Saturday, 2nd September 2023 in Kasese Municipality.

Thousands of runners from Uganda, the neighboring countries and across the world will engage in this marathon whose title sponsor is Uganda Breweries Ltd under the Tusker Lite brand.

After being classified among the 30 world’s best marathons in 2022 (US outdoors wire), the event also becoming big and better.

For this year’s marathon, there has been a modification of the 42 kilometer route.

Runners during the start of the 2022 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese (Credit: Activate Uganda)

This will offer a full view of Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Equator, two crater lakes, and the majestic Rwenzori Mountains.

It is hoped this will plant a lasting impression on runners about attractions in the park.

“At the same time this test the limits of the participants as they enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges,” Amos Wekesa, one of the organizers stated.

Besides, there is also the 21km half-marathon and a 5km fun run for fun runners.

“Each will provide a unique opportunity for individuals to test their limits and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges,” Wekesa added.

At least 3000 runners are expected to participate in this year’s event, a rise from 800 attracted last year.

A third of these runners will also venture into domestic tourism in the famous Rwenzori park.

The Rwenzori park has been attracting 2000 tourists annually and generates only $185,635 per year, data from Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA). Registration is Ug.shs 60,000 for nationals and $ 60 for international runners.