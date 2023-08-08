Overview: Joseph Oluga, the assistant secretary general at NCS officially flagged off youngster Joseph Ssebatindira during the ceremony also attended by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe, Regina Nakibuule (UTTA official), Ssebatindira’s mother Betina Nakangwangi, his coach Alvin Katumba and other junior Table Tennis players.

Uganda’s young Table Tennis star player Joseph Ssebatindira, 8, has been officially flagged off to Cote D’Ivoire for the West Africa Hopes championship on special invitation of Professor Germain Karou, the president of Cote D’Voire Table Tennis Association.

This flag off ceremony was held at the National Council of Sports (NCS) premises in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Joseph Ssebatindira shows off the medal won in Kampala recently | Credit: David Isabirye

Joseph Oluga, the assistant secretary general at NCS was chief guest during the ceremony also attended by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe, Regina Nakibuule (UTTA official), Ssebatindira’s mother Betina Nakangwangi, his coach Alvin Katumba and other junior Table Tennis players.

Oluga wished Ssebatindira the best of luck on the tour where he will face other junior players.

Joseph Oluga, the assistant general secretary at National Council of Sports (NCS) | Credit: John Batanudde

“Be determined. Have your country at heart and be confident” Oluga remarked as he officially handed over the national flag to the P3 pupil of Nakasero Primary school.

“I wish you success in whatever you do and wish the very best to you and the other Table Tennis players” he added.

Robert Jjagwe addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Jjagwe, the UTTA president hailed the character of Ssebatindira and urged him to keep his composure as he takes on the West African players.

“Joseph “Sir” Ssebatindira is a promising young player. At his age, he has proved a hard nut and he is the typical future of the sport. Remain focused and work hard as you travel to Cote D’Ivoire” Jjagwe appealed to the youngster who will travel with his coach Alvin Katumba.

Joseph Ssebatindira with the mother Betina Nakanwangi behind him | Credit: John Batanudde

Ssebatindira recently won the Hopes Table Tennis Championship and Ranking tournament, overcoming Sharif Nsereko 3-1 in the finals of the Slum Ping Pong open in Nsambya, Kampala.

Earlier in May this year, he was also triumphant during a regional tournament in Nairobi city, Kenya.

Joseph Ssebatindira with the mother Betina Nakanwangi | Credit: David Isabirye

The mother Betina Nakawangi is full of joy for the son and wishes him the best blessings and luck.

“My son (Joseph Ssebatindira) has loved the game of Table Tennis since he was young. His other sisters and brothers also play the sport. I only wish you the best blessings and best of luck” Nakawangi said.

The medal won by Joseph Ssebatindira during the 2023 UTTA Rankings Hopes U-11 years tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

The West African tour will further prepare Ssebatindira for the upcoming tournament in Rwanda come September 2023.

Uganda Table Tennis members during Joseph Ssebatindira’s official flag off to Cote D’Voire | Credit: John Batanudde