Overview:
The age categories varied from U-8 through to U-20 in either gender with the top three getting medals and a trophy for the winner.
The 6th edition of the Dove Chess Academy tournament successfully transpired at the Shree Sahajanand School Uganda (SSSU) on Saturday, 5th August 2023.
Over 100 pupils and students from different Clubs and Schools took part in the day-long championship also sponsored by Plascon Paints, Novato chess club, Dr Andrew Naimanye, Japhet Aritho and two US-based personalities; Doris Kawira and Rtn Christopher Major.
The age categories varied from U-8 through to U-20 in either gender with the top three getting medals and a trophy for the winner.
All participants were rewarded with certificates of participation.
Top performers:
Under 8:
Francis Tumusiime (KTLC) amassed 6 points to win the U-8 boys category, ahead of William Katerega (KTLC) with 5 points.
The bronze went to Jeremiah Matovu, playing for the Organisation of Lugazi with 4 points.
The U-8 girls cluster was won by Sharifah Mulungi (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) with 3 points.
Marcellino Nkerettanyi (Orel Vine International) also finished with 3 points and the bronze was earned by Kirsten Macrena Mwanje (Dove) with 3 points
U-10 Boys:
KTLC’s Ronald Wabwire scored 6 points to win the U-10 boys category, a point better than club-mates Mathias Mugenyi and Apollo Ahumuza.
U-10 Girls:
Shree Sahajanand School’s Anil Yadav Suhana won the U-10 girls with 4 points ahead of Bridget Magoba (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) with also 4 points and Esperanza Maria Namulondo (Orel Vine International) who amassed 3.5 points.
U-12 Boys:
Innocent Baguma (KTLC) was top with 6 points in the U-12 boys cluster, a point better than Rohan Roushan Singh (Aga Khan).
Dove’s Jed Nongo took bronze with 4 points
U-12 Girls:
Talia Atubet (Light House) scored 5 points to triumph in the U-12 girls ahead of Juliet Asaba (KTLC) with 4 points.
Mansvi Phani (Delhi Public) took bronze having amassed 4 points.
U-14 Boys:
Elijah Mukisa of SSSU and Dove Chess Academy scored 4 points to win the boys’ U-14 category, slightly ahead of Kumar Ponnam Kushik (Acorns International) with also 4 points.
Mark Muhumuza (Chum International) settled for bronze with 3 points.
We are humbled for the players, parents, hosts, sponsors, arbiters, organizers and other stake holders who helped to see a successful tournament.WFM Christine Namaganda, Director of Dove Chess Academy
Other performers:
U-14 Girls:
Gold: Emmanuella Akot (Gombe High School) – 6 Points
Silver: Catherine Bikufa (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) – 4.5 Points
Bronze: Aine Atubet (Light House) – 4 Points
U-16 Boys:
Gold: Jonathan Lwasa (Ndejje S.S.S) – 6 Points
Silver: Philbert Ian Tumwesigye (Ndejje S.S.S) – 4 Points
Bronze: Emmanuel Katende (Ndejje S.S.S) – 3 Points
U-16 Girls:
Gold: Michelle Nicolette Mikisa (Gombe High School) – 4 Points
Silver: Mackline Nakatudde (KTLC) – 4 Points
Bronze: Shirley Nanyondo (SSSU/Dove) – 4 Points
U-20 Open:
Gold: Jacob Kairu (KTLC) – 6 Points
Silver: Alvin Muhirwa (KTLC) – 5 Points
Bronze: Elijah Muhamuza (Ndejje S.S.S) – 4 Points
U-20 Ladies:
Gold: Sarah Veronica Nagudi (Ndejje S.S.S) – 2 Points
Silver: Gloria Nakimbugwe (Ndejje S.S.S) – 2 Points
Detailed Results (Top 3 per category):
Under 8 boys
- Gold: Francis Tumusiime (KTLC) – 6 Points
- Silver: William Katerega (KTLC) – 5 Points
- Bronze: Jeremiah Matovu (Organisation of Lugazi) – 4 Points
U-8 Girls:
- Gold: Sharifah Mulungi (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) – 3 Points
- Silver: Marcellino Nkerettanyi (Orel Vine International) – 3 Points
- Bronze: Kirsten Macrena Mwanje (Dove) – 3 Points
U-10 Boys:
- Gold: Ronald Wabwire (KTLC) – 6 Points
- Silver: Mathias Mugenyi (KTLC) – 5 Points
- Bronze: Apollo Ahumuza (KTLC) – 5 Points
U-10 Girls:
- Gold: Anil Yadav Suhana (SSSU) – 4 Points
- Silver: Bridget Magoba (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) – 4 Points
- Bronze: Esperanza Maria Namulondo (Orel Vine International) – 3.5 Points
U-12 Boys:
- Gold: Innocent Baguma (KTLC) – 6 Points
- Silver: Rohan Roushan Singh (Aga Khan) – 5 Points
- Bronze: Jed Nongo (Dove) – 4 Points
U-12 Girls:
- Gold: Talia Atubet (Light House) – 5 Points
- Silver: Juliet Asaba (KTLC) – 4 Points
- Bronze: Mansvi Phani (Delhi Public) – 4 Points
U-14 Boys:
- Gold: Elijah Mukisa (SSSU/Dove) – 4 Points
- Silver: Kumar Ponnam Kushik (Acorns International) – 4 Points
- Bronze: Mark Muhumuza (Chum International) – 3 Points
U-14 Girls:
- Gold: Emmanuella Akot (Gombe High School) – 6 Points
- Silver: Catherine Bikufa (Naibowa Church of Uganda / Dove) – 4.5 Points
- Bronze: Aine Atubet (Light House) – 4 Points
U-16 Boys:
- Gold: Jonathan Lwasa (Ndejje S.S.S) – 6 Points
- Silver: Philbert Ian Tumwesigye (Ndejje S.S.S) – 4 Points
- Bronze: Emmanuel Katende (Ndejje S.S.S) – 3 Points
U-16 Girls:
- Gold: Michelle Nicolette Mikisa (Gombe High School) – 4 Points
- Silver: Mackline Nakatudde (KTLC) – 4 Points
- Bronze: Shirley Nanyondo (SSSU/Dove) – 4 Points
U-20 Open:
- Gold: Jacob Kairu (KTLC) – 6 Points
- Silver: Alvin Muhirwa (KTLC) – 5 Points
- Bronze: Elijah Muhamuza (Ndejje S.S.S) – 4 Points
U-20 Ladies:
- Gold: Sarah Veronica Nagudi (Ndejje S.S.S) – 2 Points
- Silver: Gloria Nakimbugwe (Ndejje S.S.S) – 2 Points