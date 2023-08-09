Shot stopper Hannington Ssebwalunyo has made a return to Maroons FC. The Prison Warders confirmed the acquisition of the goalkeeper on Wednesday.

According to the club, Ssebwalunyo rejoins on a two-year contract, having left the Luzira based outfit three years ago.

The lanky goalkeeper has found playing time hard to come by at URA FC, behind third in the pecking order behind Nafian Alionzi and James Alitho.

With the Tax Collectors, signing goalkeepers Denis Otim and Rogers Omedwa, Ssebwalunyo had to be shown the exit door.

Upon his unveiling, the shot stopper indicated he is happy to return to Luzira and cannot wait for the second debut.

“Coming back to Maroons is something very special for me and my family, Luzira is a place I call home. We shall achieve a lot here collectively,” Ssebwalunyo stated.

At Maroons, Ssebwalunyo arrives as a direct replacement for Simon Tamale who has since moved to Rwanda.

Tamale was arguably Maroons player of the 2022/23 season and it was not surprising that he was named the best goalkeeper in the league.

Ssebwalunyo will however, fight for the number one spot with Amir Nalugoda and Emmanuel Akol.