Overview: The 1000 miles of Hope for Kosovo Ghetto youths marathon is aimed at mobilizing the equipment for the resource center to strengthen the skilling scheme amongst the Kosovo slum for the Makindye Ghetto youths.

Hundreds of runners are targeted at the forth coming 1000 miles of Hope for Kosovo Ghetto youths marathon.

This marathon is due on Saturday, 26th August 2023 with the start and finishing point at the Walk of Youth Resource center in Kosovo, Makindye – Kampala city.

According to Joseph Daniel Kawuma, CEO and founder of Walk of Hope foundation, this marathon is aimed at mobilizing the equipment for the resource center to strengthen the skilling scheme amongst the Kosovo slum for the Makindye Ghetto youths.

We want to better the practice skilling lessons for the youth through training machines (sawing sanitary pads, designing clothes and crafts), Computers (Literacy, secretarial skills, graphics and design) as well as bakery (catering and home management). This marathon will help to raise funds to procure such equipment. For donations and further details, the people are encouraged to contact +256782904152 and +256759466229 or via the email; info@walkofhopefoundation.ug.com. Joseph Daniel Kawuma, CEO and founder of Walk of Hope foundation

The running kit will be accompanied by a water bottle for Ug.shs 30,000.

Partners:

The event partners include among others; Kawuma Innovative Insights, Star Hards, Active Stores Garden City, Zero One media and Uganda Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Walk of Hope Foundation Uganda has also organized a youth charity football friendly match between the Good Friends and Walk of Hope Foundation on Saturday, 12th August 2023 at the Bayern Pitch in Munyonyo (Wavamunno road) at 5 PM.

This friendly match will be held under the theme “Youth inspiring each other amidst all the hard challenges in our vulnerable communities”.

Entrance for the friendly football match is free of charge.