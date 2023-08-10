Vipers SC have faced early elimination from the FUFA Super 8 after falling to BUL FC at the quarterfinal stage.

The game played on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru saw the Jinja based side claim a 1-0 win to progress.

In a physical and cagey game, the decisive moment came three minutes after the break when Samuel Ssekamate tucked home from the spot.

Vipers defender Livingstone Mulondo was at fault for bringing Reagan Kalyowa down in the box.

Ssekamate took the resultant penalty and was able to convert. This eventually turned out to be the all important moment for the hosts.

Vipers saw two of their efforts ruled out for offside by referee William Oloya.

First, Ghanaian forward Fumador Asiwome had the balk into the back of the net in the 19th minute but he was adjudged to have been in offside position.

In the second half, substitute Abdu Lumala too had his overhead kick ruled out for being offside.

BUL FC held on to eventually claim victory and advance to the next stage where they will face SC Villa who eliminated Maroons FC on the same day.

Action continues on Friday with two quarterfinal games. Wakiso Giants will face KCCA FC while URA FC will host Soltilo Bright Stars FC.