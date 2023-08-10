SC Villa earned a slot into the semifinals of this year’s FUFA Super 8 Tournament after overcoming Maroons FC.

In the quarterfinal game played on Thursday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, the Jogoos nicked a 2-1 win.

Midfielder Hakim Mutebi and versatile new signing Denis Ojara scored a goal each to guide SC Villa to victory.

The consolation goal for the Prison Warders came from Hadadi Kambugu midway through the first half.

This was the first competitive game for the new SC Villa coach Dasan Stajanovic who replaced Jackson Magera.

Mutebi opened the scores in the 13th minute, tapping home from a rebound after the initial effort from Mulambuzi hit the crossbar.

The visitors draw the game level a minute to the half hour mark through Kambugu.

Ojara who signed from Onduparaka FC, found the winning goal midway through the second half, finishing from close range.

The win means SC Villa will face BUL FC in the semifinals. The latter eliminated holders Vipers SC courtesy of Samuel Ssekamate’s second half penalty.

The other quarterfinal games will be played on Friday with URA FC hosting Soltilo Bright Stats while Wakiso Giants will face KCCA FC.