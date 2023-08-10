With four circuits of the Nile Special 7s Series 2023 played in all the regions, I believe we have seen enough so far to start making lists and drafting award winners.

So, I would like to interest you in what I think have been the top three moves executed by teams on the series. For the avoidance of doubt, I have opted for set plays that have been done successfully more than once.

Let’s have them, shall we?

Warriors’ Loop Around

If there was such a concept, Gabriel Aredo would have made the dream team after Tooro 7s. His return to active rugby after a ten-month suspension reignited and sparked some creativity in Warriors.

Aredo’s ball-handling skills coupled with Kinyai’s speed are the key ingredients of this move on the wing. The two have such chemistry that they both know how, where, and when to play together at all times.

Because of his well-known pace, Aredo is able to attract two defenders to him and make the pass before contact, or offload after contact. This sets Kinyai, running a tight loop from the midfield, free on the wing at full pace.

Black Pearls’ Dummy Switch

In Emilly Lekuru and Grace Auma, Black Pearls have two of the fastest rugby players in Uganda at the moment. There is nothing new to write about Lekuru’s pace. Auma, on the other hand, has quick acceleration from a light jog to a hot sprint that is yet to be matched by any opponent this season.

And this is the deception Pearls are using to strike their opponents. With the ball in two hands and running at angles with her outside winger, Auma causes the defence to hold their position in anticipation of a switch. It is at that point of the momentary pause that she sells the dummy switch and backs herself in the ensuing foot race.

During the Tooro 7s, Auma pulled this strike play twice, including a coast-to-coast try in the Cup Final against Avengers to complete the comeback. And oh, she was wearing Pirates’ Conrad Wanyama’s bright yellow boots after her own pair mysteriously disappeared earlier in the day.

Toyota Buffaloes’ Cross Kick

It’s not every day that you see teams opt to kick in 7s rugby. However, Buffaloes have found an innovative way to make it work by exploiting their opponent’s defensive shape off the scrum.

First of all, Buffaloes have skilled half-backs in Liam Walker, Aaron Tukei, Daniel Kateregga, and sometimes Wilfred Seguya who not only know how to run the ball but also to kick with pinpoint accuracy. This, combined with their speedy wingers is a match made in heaven.

Liam Walker | Credit: John Batanudde

The crosskick is Buffaloes’ go-to move in the “power play” when they have a card advantage over their opponent. Like in the try against Hippos during the Rujumba 7s Cup quarterfinals. But they are also bold enough to execute it on a level-playing field. Like in the try against Pirates during the Tooro 7s pools.

When the flyhalf (Walker or Seguya) receives the ball from the scrum, he holds onto it just long enough for the defence to press forward and then he gently lobs it across and behind them for the winger (Atooke) to catch. By that point, it is too late for the defending winger to stop, turn, chase, and deny Atooke from scoring under the poles.

Coincidentally, all these moves involve outside backs (read: wingers) in one way or another. I hope that in the last three circuits beginning with Kyadondo 7s this weekend, I will be able to notice the forwards too.