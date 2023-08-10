Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have confirmed they will play Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly game next week.

The Venoms confirmed the development on Thursday indicating they will take on South African giants on Wednesday next week in Pretoria.

This is part of the preparations for the forthcoming CAF Champions League season.

“In a build-up to the 2023/24 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League, Vipers Sports Club are scheduled to take on African football kingpins Mamelodi Sundowns in a significant international friendly,” reads a statement on the club website.

“The match between the Ugandan champions and Masandawana is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 at the University of Pretoria – TUKS Stadium at 3pm (4pm EAT),” the Venoms confirmed.

The game will serve as a precursor for the Champions League first-leg encounter against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy which they will face on Sunday, 20th August.

Therefore, after the friendly game against Mamelodi Sundowns, the Venoms will head straight to Botwasana.