

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba have landed victory at the SMC Masaka Rally securing maximum points to seal the 2023 National Rally Championship.

With two rallies to spare, the Moil Rally Team can longer be caught on points. Their closest rival Duncan Mubiru missed out on points after mechanical issues forced him out of the event on Saturday.

Yassin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Nasser and Katumba are now at 498 points; 248 points ahead of second-placed Ronald Sebuguzi.

In the Ford Fiesta rally2, the crew proved dominant claiming four victories of the five events covered so far

Top three driver’s standings

Yasin Nasser – 498 points Ronald Sebuguzi – 250 Duncan Mubiru – 233

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

More details about the story will come in our subsequent reports