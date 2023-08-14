BUL FC became the first team to reach the final of the 2023 FUFA Super 8, after eliminating SC Villa on Monday.

In the first semifinal played on Monday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, the Eastern Giants overcame Villa to storm the final.

Normal time ended in a one all draw before BUL FC won the penalty shootout 6-5.

Villa took the lead through new signing Peter Onzima from Busoga United FC.

The versatile player who started as a right winger today struck home in the 26th.

A quick interplay between Ivan Bogere and Onzima saw the latter score from close range.

The home side however, found the equalizer three minutes before the break with Samuel Ssekamatte striking from the spot.

Defender Simon Mukisa fouled Reagan Kalyowa and referee Asadu Semere pointed to the spot.

Ssekamate just like he did against Vipers SC last week, sent goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige the wrong way to level matters.

At the end of the game, there was nothing to separate the two sides and thus the contest had to be decided on a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was the hero for BUL, saving two penalties from Ronald Ssekiganda and Kenneth Semakula.

Ronald Muganga was the only BUL player that missed but his team would eventually go on to win 6-5.

They will now await the winner between KCCA FC and URA FC who face off in the other semifinal.

The penalty was awarded by referee Ashadu Ssemeere after Reagan Kalyowa was brought down by Simon Mukisa on the edge of the box.