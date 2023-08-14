Overview: Alpha Thierry Ssali's two-year contract at Express Football Club has a special clause to depart in case a juicy deal outside Uganda comes by.

A swarm of journalists from the entertainment and sports families had a rare inter-wined ceremony on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the lavish Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala city.

On the day, fast developing footballer Alpha Thierry Ssali, son to music star Moses “Bebe Cool” Ssali was officially unveiled as Express Football Club’s player.

At exactly 2:26 PM, Ssali donned in the Express official red jacket majestically walked into the fully packed Toyko Hall of the hotel.

He was flanked by the club head coach and legend James Odoch.

Alpha Thierry Ssali with Express FC head coach James Odoch | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssali penned a two-year deal with the Red Eagles as he tagged the opportunity as a development process.

“I am happy to join Express Football Club. This is a big club that will help me prove myself as I eye for greater opportunities in life. This is a development process like many young footballers who yearn for greater deals in life” he noted.

Ready to play anywhere:

Sarcastically, Ssali revealed to journalists that he is ready to play anywhere on the field of play, as deemed by the coach, including the goal.

He was however quick to add that he is very comfortable as a winger and attacker.

James Odoch (left) addressing the media flanked by Alpha Thierry Ssali | Credit: David Isabirye

Odoch narrated how he personally looked for the player, convinced the father to join Express.

“I personally approached Alpha and I had to speak to the father (Bebe Cool) before the deal was finalized. He is a young talented player with potential to improve. We shall not put him under any pressure and will see which matches to field him. He will need guidance here and there” Odoch said of his latest signing.

“I have watched him several years ago while at Proline and seen him mature” the coach added.

Journalists during the Alpha Ssali’s unveiling ceremony at SKYZ Hotel, Naguru – Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssali’s two-year contract at has a special clause to depart in case a juicy deal outside Uganda comes by.

Express FC has also acquired Emmanuel Paul Wasswa (on loan from KCCA), Andrew “Sergent” Kawooya and Seif Batte from rivals Sports Club Villa among others.

The club officially embarked on the pre-season training for the 2023-2024 season on Monday, 14th August 2023 at the Coffee playground in Bugolobi.

Watch such a beauty of a goal from Alpha Thiery Sali against MYDA FC in our 4-1 win in the 1st leg of round of 32 in the #StanbiUgandaCup #WeAreProlineFC pic.twitter.com/IsZxo4KtU8 — Proline FootballClub (@ProlineFC) April 6, 2021 Alpha Ssali’s wonder goal while still at Proline Football Club against MYDA in the Stanbic Uganda Cup