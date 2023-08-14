Defenders Isaac Muleme and Bevis Mugabi are back into the Uganda Cranes squad after missing out on recent engagements for the national team.

The duo is part of the 33-man provisional squad summoned by Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho on Monday.

Muleme and Mugabi last featured for Uganda last year against Algeria and Niger respectively at the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Mugabi has had struggles with injuries for the bigger part of this year and this has seen him lose a slot in the starting team at his club Motherwell FC in Scotland.

The squad summoned is expected to begin preparations 28th August 2023.

Uganda will play Niger on 7th September at Grand Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Uganda Cranes, currently third in Group F on 4 points must win and hope Tanzania lose to Algeria in order to qualify.

Uganda Cranes Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (Unattached), Nafian Alionzi (Unattached), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), James Begisa (URA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Timothy Awany (AS Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica Stip, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland), Musa Ramathan (VFK Vyskov, Czech Republic), Geofrey Wasswa (Ethiopia Buna SC, Ethiopia), Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makawloon, Egypt), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Siraje Sentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Taddeo Lwanga (APR FC, Rwanda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Feirense, Portugal), Rogers Kassim Mato (Sanliurfaspor, Turkey), Farouk Miya (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Laban Tibita (URA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA)

Forwards

Emmanuel Okwi (Erbil SC, Iraq), Fahad Bayo (VFK Vyskov, Czech Republic), Richard Bassangwa (Wadi Degla, Egypt), Frank Ssebufu (New York Redbull II, USA)